Dlala Thukzin launches his own Durban July music festival, announces star-studded line-up

As Durban gears up to host the highly anticipated horse racing event, the Hollywoodbets Durban July on July 6, there will be several events to mark the occasion. And if you have no idea where you will be partying after the races, Dlala Thukzin has the perfect event for you.

The DJ and record producer, whose real name is Thuthuka Zindlovu, has recently announced the launch of his own Durban July music festival, called “SoundLand”. This comes after the success of the sold-out “Dlala Thukzin Weekend” held at the Durban Amphitheatre late last year. It was a three-day event of fun, education, sports and partying. Taking place at the Kings Park Outer Fields, SoundLand promises to be one of the biggest Durban July after-party events, with a state-of-the-art stage where South Africa’s top DJs will be spinning the decks.

The star-studded line-up includes the likes of Oscar Mbo, Kabza De Small, Simmy, GoldMax, Zee Nxumalo, DJ PH, Thakzin, Sino Msolo, Kyotic and DJ Bongz. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoundLand by Dlala Thukzin (@_soundland) Dlala Thukzin has cemented his name within the creative space, taking on roles that go beyond just mixing songs on turntables. He started pursuing his love for music at a young age, a result of hanging around his uncle, a DJ. The Lamontville-born artist was 12 when he started playing at local Durban clubs. Today, he is filling up spaces no one else can and dropping hit songs that shake up Mzansi’s dance floors.