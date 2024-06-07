Donovan Goliath reveals second baby is on the way in sweet Instagram post

Award-winning comedian and content creator Donovan Goliath and his wife, Davina, are expecting their second child. The couple, who married in 2021, always share their personal milestones with their fans and took to social media to share the happy news. In 2021, they welcomed their first baby, a little girl, in August.

“Our folks were pleasantly surprised when they first heard the baby news. It’s the first grandchild for my folks and the second grandchild for Davina’s parents,” Goliath told “YOU”. Goliath shared the latest baby news on his Instagram page along with a cute photo of their firstborn. Known for his sharp wit and dynamic presence in the South African comedy scene, he posted a heartfelt message featuring their daughter holding the pregnancy scan of the new baby.

The caption read: “I’m gonna be a big sister.” Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes. This joyful news is another wonderful moment in the couple’s journey, which they have openly documented, including their experiences with parenthood and balancing family life with their busy careers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donovan Goliath | CREATOR (@donovangoliath) @gordonrae15 commented: “Congratulations to you all❤️ Sophia is going to be a great, lovable sisther❤️God's blessings ✝️🙏🏼💕❤️” Actress and TV Producer @dineomoeketsi also commented: “Awwwwh Nunu pie, congratulations guys. 🎊”