Don’t miss DJ Zinhle ‘Bossing Up’ in the fourth instalment of her reality show

It’s been a long road for multi-award winning DJ Zinhle, who is celebrating her 20th year in the industry. The “Thula” hitmaker has been soaring to new the heights in SA’s entertainment industry.

In celebration of this milestone, the Mzansi celebrity is going all out. Apart from hosting a special concert called “Zee Nation Fest“, there will also be a new season of her popular BET reality TV show. The fourth instalment is fittingly titled, “DJ Zinhle: Bossing Up”. It will take viewers on a journey with the music icon as she commemorates two decades of breaking glass ceilings and setting trends in a predominately male industry.

The new season, which she said is the “best one yet”, promises to be packed with inspiring moments, culminating in a mega event. According to BET’s press statement: “This event is set to be a landmark celebration of her status as a pioneering female DJ and visionary in South Africa.” Viewers will also get to see the “Umlilo” hitmaker juggle her multifaceted life, from being a super mom and loving wife to a caring sister and a successful business owner and DJ.

DJ Zinhle. Picture: Supplied About the new season, DJ Zinhle shared in a the statement: “Family has always been my rock and my greatest support system. Without their unwavering love and encouragement, I wouldn’t be the Zinhle you see today. “This season, fans will not only witness the highs and lows of my journey but will also experience a special spectacle that encapsulates my 20-year journey as a music icon. “I promise, you will not want to miss a single episode of this season – it’s going to be the best one yet!”

Monde Twala, the Paramount Africa and Lead BET International’s senior vice-president and co-general manager, added that Zinhle’s journey is a testament to her resilience, talent and visionary spirit. “DJ Zinhle has shattered the ceiling of what success can look like for a female artist in South Africa. In an industry that was male-dominated, she has not only flourished but has also paved the way for countless women to follow in her footsteps. “DJ Zinhle’s story is one of inspiration and empowerment. She is the epitome of ‘Black Girl Magic’ and we look forward to sharing this special season of ‘DJ Zinhle: Bossing Up’ with our audience.”