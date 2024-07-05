Don’t miss East Coast Radio House + Garden Show this weekend

There are still a few days left to check out the East Coast Radio House + Garden Show 2024. The event offers great insights into creating fresh and fabulous homes, with a range of exhibitors to check out.

From decor and designs to quick fixes and an explosion of colours, it covers everything. This year’s theme is all about “Creating Happy Homes,” offering a delightful blend of inspiration, innovation, and fun for the entire family. Picture: Instagram. Visitors will leave with a head full of different ideas and they can also get their hands on a range goodies and gadgets. This year’s show also places emphasis on family, so parents can bring along the kids for some fun and games.

Youngsters can enjoy themselves at the outdoor jungle gym and a bubble house. The event organisers added in a statement that kids can meet their favourite fairytale characters, play dress-up and make-believe and join other friends in a dozen different kids-only workshops while painting with Rapunzel, decorating take-home toadstools or creating super cool snow globes. “Let them listen in to story time and escape to a fantasy storybook world where they can be whoever they’ve dreamed of being! It’s going to be the best fun ever for kids and parents alike,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Foodie Fair section at the show is set to be a playground of flavours and fresh faces. Newcomers and old favourites will be pulling out the stops to ensure everybody’s tastebuds are catered for. “With around 40 fabulous, hand-picked food stalls, what’s it to be?” the organisers added.

“Grand gourmet burgers or delectable eisbein, go Mexican or Korean, choose sweet and sticky or something artisanal and curated?” Make sure you stop by Donut Land to guess their limited-edition mystery flavour and stand a chance to win a Wicked Donut voucher valued at R2000. Picture: Instagram A gin garden will also be on offer, so visitors can bag their barstools for insane cocktails, craft beers and mellow tunes. “Think bright gin cocktails and beer on tap, all washed down with a line-up of musicians who are ready to entertain at scheduled times throughout the show,” they said.

“Meet up with mates at the Gin Garden stage to watch and listen to the cool sounds of Matt Gardiner, Freddy L and Tatum Holder.” For foodie fair choices, decor spoils, gardening hacks, wonderful kids entertainment and over R300 000 worth of competition prizes in cash, products and experiences, visit the East Coast Radio House + Garden Show. Where: The Durban Exhibition Centre in Durban Central.

When: Runs until Sunday, July 7, at 8pm. Cost: Ticket prices vary and kids under 4 enter for free. To purchase tickets, visit www.housegardenshow.co.za. I heart Market – incorporating the Artisan Market for Kids

The I heart Market will allow kid entrepreneurs to showcase their artisanal goods. Picture: Pexels. On the first Saturday of every month KZN “makers” come together to showcase their craft at the popular artisanal I heart Market. This gathering is a meticulously curated celebration of creativity, offering an array of exclusive, premium goods which are crafted by passionate individuals across various disciplines. They make once off collections, small batches and one-of-a-kind treasures which can’t be found in big malls.

There is always a delicious array of artisanal food to enjoy. Market manager Tanith Molliere said: “We are excited to be hosting the addition of an Artisan Market for Kids. “This is a wonderful opportunity to teach our youngsters about the value of entrepreneurship, to show off their creative skills, to earn some pocket money during the holiday and to learn some indispensable business as well as people skills for the future.”

For those with small children, there is a dedicated play area and a pram park, allowing adults to have a stress-free retail experience. Where: Northlands Primary School in Durban North. When: Saturday, July 6, at 9am to 2pm.

Cost: Entry is free. Rory Booth plays Brenton from the Bluff in the YPP family show: Picture: Val Adamson. “Dream On – A Poppins Tale of Joseph” Every year, the children from the Young Performers Project (YPP) stage a production. This year, theatre-goers will be treated to a cast of 170 youngsters participating in a specially-created performance of “Dream On – A Poppins Tale of Joseph”.

The production is directed by choreographer, Daisy Spencer with musical direction by Des Govender. It follows a young show director who is beside herself when she needs to create a production at the Playhouse, but all the best shows have been taken. The kind cleaner, Brenton from the Bluff, played by Rory Booth, who has a penchant for show tunes himself, suggests that the the director summon Mary Poppins, who always has a solution for everything.

In flies the fictional and angelic nanny, played by Georgie Mabbett Kelly, with her children Jane and Michael as well as her trusted carpet bag, into which they all toss their ideas and inspiration. Kyran Taylor, a first-year pupil at the International School of Performing Arts, will reprise his role of Joseph. Some of the productions they have staged over the years include, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” (2023), “Footloose” (2017), “School of Rock SA” (2008) and “Grease” (2003).