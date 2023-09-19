‘Don’t tell me what to do’ joke backfires as local prankster fails to recognise Mbuso Khoza

The joke is on the local prankster and YouTuber, Lebogang Lesia, who unknowingly attempted to prank South African singer and songwriter Mbuso Khoza. In the video shared on social media, Lesia approached Khoza and asked him for directions to Ocean’s Mall, even though they were already at the mall.

When Khoza tried to help by pointing him in the direction of the mall, Lesia interrupted him and expressed his dislike for being told what to do. “Hello sir, how are you? Do you know where Ocean’s Mall is,” enquired Lesia. “This is Ocean’s Mall,” pointed Khoza.

“How do I get there, asked Lesia. “You just walk …” said Khoza. But Lesia interjected and said, “Please don’t tell me what to do neh? I don’t like it when you tell me what to do. “So how do I get there,” persisted Lesia.

After some back-and-forth, Lesia eventually revealed that it was just a prank. And even after Khoza mentioned he was an artist, Lesia failed to recognise him. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mbuso Khoza (@mbuso.khoza) As a result, social media users were having a field day, making fun of the prankster for not recognising the world-renowned musician, actor and cultural practitioner. Below are some of the fans’ reactions on social media.

Sydney Maphanga wrote: “The fact that Lebogang didn’t even realise he was speaking to one (of) Mzansi’s greatness, was a prank in itself…” Thabang_Mhlambi said: “Lebo didn’t even realise he’s pranking a celeb! I was going to start singing ‘weeeh mkhululi wezoni khulula umoya wam…’ the moment I saw you 😂😂🤞🏾.” Rorisang Mahlangu commented: “WHATTTT? Bro met Mbuso Khoza and didn’t even know. Crazy. You should count yourselves among the luckiest !!!!”