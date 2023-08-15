Dr Musa Mthombeni challenges celebs to reveal the inspiration behind their grind

They say if you want to achieve anything in life, hard work is required, but what’s the motivation to get you to work hard? Dr Musa Mthombeni has challenged people to ask themselves the question, “Who do I do it for?” and his answer is pretty simple.

For his darling wife, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni, and their present and future family. In what is now known as the “Who do I do it for?” challenge, Mthombeni is challenging other celebrities to share their motivational reasons behind why they grind so hard. The former YoTV presenter shared with his 940K Instagram followers through a video clip: “If there is anything you guys know about me, it’s two things. The one is that I absolutely love my wife, and the second thing is that I believe in working hard, and that’s one of the things that’s made me so ambitious...”

He continued to ask the question ‘Who do you do it for?’ “For me personally, I do it for family, the version of the family I have right now, and the future family that I have. “All the early mornings and the late nights, and the long weekends and being on call and doing multiple things at the same time, I literally do for my present and my future family so that out future looks a little bit different...