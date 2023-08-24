Dr Pamela Tancsik makes Molière’s ‘Imaginary Invalid’ her swan-song

Dr Pamela Tancsik bids farewell to the Durban University of Technology at the end of the year, but not without a swan-song. Tancsik has gathered 14 third-year Drama students to perform in the French playwright’s Molière’s “Imaginary Invalid”, which will be stages at the DUT Courtyard Theatre from August 28 to 31.

The production is a timeless satirical comedy about the foibles of a scheming, melodramatic hypochondriac, his hapless family and a slew of dishonest doctors. Argan, the hypochondriac, wants his daughter, Angélique, to marry an unattractive, somewhat stupid young doctor so he can save on his medical bills. But she's in love with the handsome and clever Cléante, who pretends to be her music teacher. Emihle Mjila, Thandokazi Twala and Nomthandazu Xulu in Molière’s “Imaginary Invalid”. Picture: Val Adamson. Argan’s scheming wife wants to banish her step daughter Angélique and inherit the family money before Argan can spend it all. It is ultimately up to Toinette, the family’s faithful servant, to set the household to rights again.

Molière frequently wrote about doctors, and six of his comedies deal significantly with medical practitioners: the stereotype of the doctor who is greedy, pompous and inept— often speaking a jumble of Latin and Greek to prove his intelligence. Molière wrote the “Imaginary Invalid” as a comédie-ballet, a form that originally fused music, singing, dance, and comedy. Ironically, while playing Argan in the original production, Jean Baptiste Molière became very ill with suspected tuberculosis. He collapsed during his fourth performance as Argan on February 17, 1673, and died later that day.

While the traditional production is presented with music and dance, in this version, director Tancsik has re-imagined it to allow the students the opportunity to showcase their comedic abilities and perform in period dress – both important theatrical skills to nurture and develop. Tancsik will use some of the productions original music by Marc-Antoine Charpentier and has sourced and created authentic-looking period specific sets, costumes and props. The production will stage August 28 - 30 at 7pm and August 31 at 3.30pm. Tickets are R50, and students pay R20. To book, contact Bawinile at 031 373 2194 or email [email protected].

“La Parada Comedy Night” Darren Maule, Stuart Taylor and Thami Dlamini will offer guests at La Parada side-splitting comedy. While enjoying the line-up, patrons can also indulge in a delicious dinner. Where: La Parada, Gateway Theatre of Shopping.

When: August 30 from 6pm. Cost: R150 via Howler. Digby and Lullaby. Picture: Supplied “Digby and the Lullaby”

Enter the captivating realm of “Digby and the Lullaby”, where a musical odyssey seamlessly interlaces soulful melodies with heartfelt lyricism. Through their folk-infused tunes and evocative storytelling, the band conjures an entirely genuine and authentic musical experience. The harmonious synergy of “Digby and the Lullaby” pledges an enchanting getaway into the domain of their profound music.

Adding a new dimension to their artistic journey, the duo has embarked on an adventure across South Africa, chronicling their travels in a vintage caravan through an engaging vlog series. Where: UKZN, Centre for Jazz and Popular Music. When: August 30 at 5pm.

Cost: Tickets are R100, pensioners pay R70, and students pay R40. For bookings, email [email protected]. The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra. “KZN Philharmonic’s Early Spring Season” The KZN Philharmonic’s 2023 “Early Spring Season” is currently underway, featuring a superb line-up of national and international talent. The next concert on August 31 will feature conductor Claudia Patanè, soloist Evgeny Konnov, who will play Gioachino Rossini’s “William Tell Overture”, Franz Schubert’s “Symphony” No 3, and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto” No 3.

Where: The Playhouse Opera. When: August 31 at 7pm. Cost: Season tickets, and bookings for individual concerts are available via Quicket. Rehearsal’s are held on Thursdays at 10am, tickets are R50, and pensioners and children pay R30. Complimentary cup of coffee / tea included.

“MamaMagic Milestones Expo” South Africa’s most loved parenting platform brings you the all-new MamaMagic Milestones Expo. Enjoy a fun day out with everything you need for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. You can explore products and services tailored for every milestone in your child's life, making the parenting journey not only easier but also brimming with fun.

For kids, the expo offers a Lego play zone, where their creativity and imagination can come to life. And for the practicalities of parenting, convenient nappy changing and feeding facilities will be available. "Paw Patrol" characters Ryder, Skye, Chase, Marshall, and Rubble will bring the energy with their live performances on the Ackermans Baby Stage. Where: Durban Exhibition Centre.