Drake removes Kendrick Lamar beef references from Instagram

Drake has seemingly deleted all his Kendrick Lamar diss tracks from his Instagram profile.
This comes after the feud between the two rappers reignited in March with Lamar’s memorable “Like That” verse, where he declared, “f*** sneak dissin’.”
Lamar also responded to a previous claim made by J. Cole in his feature on Drake’s “First Person Shooter”, where Cole boasted: “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league.”
In response, Lamar rapped on “Like That”: “Motherf*** the big three, n****, it’s just big me.”
At the time, Drake clapped back by posting some of his own responses on Instagram, including the “Taylor Made Freestyle”, which was eventually taken down due to its use of AI vocals.
There were - and still are - two sides to this rap beef: Team Drake and Team Kendrick Lamar. I’m pretty sure some friendships are broken because of this.
However, Drake’s diss tracks, including “Push Ups”, remain on his YouTube channel and X page.
The “6 God” hitmaker’s recent Instagram activity feature a series of photos showing him smoking, drinking, and appearing to be in the zone, possibly working on new music.
Adding to the intrigue, he included a mysterious caption to one of his posts which read: “The only yes man around me is my Rolex dealer.”