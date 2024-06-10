Drake removes Kendrick Lamar beef references from Instagram

This comes after the feud between the two rappers reignited in March with Lamar’s memorable “Like That” verse, where he declared, “f*** sneak dissin’.”

Drake has seemingly deleted all his Kendrick Lamar diss tracks from his Instagram profile.

Lamar also responded to a previous claim made by J. Cole in his feature on Drake’s “First Person Shooter”, where Cole boasted: “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league.”

In response, Lamar rapped on “Like That”: “Motherf*** the big three, n****, it’s just big me.”

At the time, Drake clapped back by posting some of his own responses on Instagram, including the “Taylor Made Freestyle”, which was eventually taken down due to its use of AI vocals.