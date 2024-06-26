Drama and divisions continue in ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip - South Africa’

In the latest episode of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip - South Africa”, the drama continued to unfold as the ladies navigated through everything from secrets in Gucci bags to debates over who should foot the bill on a date. The fabulous cast includes Beverley Steyn from "The Real Housewives of Cape Town," Christall Kay from "The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" seasons one and two, Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco from "The Real Housewives of Durban" seasons one and two, Lethabo “Lejoy” Mathatho from "The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" seasons two and three, and Liz Prins from "The Real Housewives of Gqeberha."

Rounding off the group are Londie London from "The Real Housewives of Durban" season two (who has yet to make her grand entrance), Melany Viljoen from "The Real Housewives of Pretoria," and Nonku Williams from "The Real Housewives of Durban" seasons one to four. Here's the scoop on what went down in episode five: The reality show continued with the lingering feud from the previous lunch "circus", leaving Kay visibly fed up with the drama. Asserting her taste for the finer things, Viljoen made it clear that she couldn't sit with what she deemed was less refined company.

The previous episode ended abruptly with Mathatho screaming at the top of her lungs when Viljoen made yet another meme reference by stating their mouths are moving like rats. Viljoen also made it clear that she does in fact record their conversations and questioned Steyn’s religious beliefs and Christian posts as she doesn’t live the way she portrays the Bible on social media. Meanwhile, Kay and Viljoen, also known as the "blondies," opted for a separate table as they solidified their “squad goals”during this episode.

As their bond continues to blossom, Kay opened up about her past heartbreaks. Viljoen reciprocated with her own emotional journey as she debunked some of misconceptions that many might have about her and she shared her renewed faith in love. And then Williams, ever the centre of attention, managed to turn the spotlight back to herself, despite her cancelled date, and stirred up past drama about allegedly snatching Prins’s British man. Turns out, he wasn't interested in any of them—he just wanted to go “dutch” on a meal.

The conversation took a spicy turn when the topic of relationships and who should pay the bill surfaced. Meanwhile, Conco weighed in on polygamy, shedding light on the complexities of managing multiple wives and families. Surprisingly, Williams revealed a newfound appreciation for Conco’s perspective, so we might see a friendship growing between the pair this season.

#UltimateGirlsTripSA “the Alliance”.🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️they can never make me hate you!🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/TOyUyIfNN3 — rethabile (@rethabile2431) June 24, 2024 The ladies then ventured into controversial territory with a visit to a Jamaican weed farm, where they had the chance to roll their own and decide whether to partake. While Prins and Williams indulged, Kay and Viljoen opted out. They chose to instead stand aside and reignite a lively debate on the ethics of cannabis, claiming to be too "classy" for weed.

As tensions simmered, Prins's high kicked in, leading to an emotional "trip" and she even started talking about relocating to the US to be with her daughter. Conco calming and nurturing behaviour towards all the ladies was one of the highlights of the episode. As one fan, @teeBhelekazi, wrote on X: “#UltimateGirlsTripSA I have so many reasons why I love LaC♥️ This woman is so mature, neutral, fun, and real. They've always tried to push her to open up... I love that she did it on her own time without any pressure. No name-calling/being bitter. CLEAN!!”

#UltimateGirlsTripSA

I have so many reasons why I love LaC♥️ This woman is so mature neutral, fun and real. They've always tried to push her to open up... I love that she did it on her own time without any pressure. No name calling/ being bitter. CLEAN!! pic.twitter.com/R7yroAXaYf — BHELEKAZI ELIHLE💙 (@teeBhelekazi) June 24, 2024 Meanwhile, Mathatho also faced the wrath of the backlash online, with some fans expressing mixed feelings about her “bullying” tactics on the show. @Zola_Radebe1 wrote: “From episode 1 Christall wanted to tell her side of the story but Lethabo absolutely refused to let Christall finish, Lethabo was supposed to let the ladies decide if Christall was lying or not! I don’t like Lethabo so much 😤#UltimateGirlsTripSA.”

From episode 1 Christall wanted to tell her side of the story but Lethabo absolutely refused to let Christall finish, Lethabo was supposed to let the ladies decide if Christall was lying or not! I don’t like Lethabo so much 😤#UltimateGirlsTripSA — Zola Radebe (@Zola_Radebe1) June 25, 2024 @STILESMbulazi added: “#UltimateGirlsTripSA "I am black, I am bold and brave" ah Lethabo "you are loud, annoying and a bully". Ma'am sit down and drink tea.” #UltimateGirlsTripSA "I am black, I am bold and brave" ah Lethabo "you are loud, annoying and a bully". Ma'am sit down and drink tea