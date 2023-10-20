Dumisani Mbebe set to lead new courtroom drama, ‘In The Dock’

It’s been a while since we’ve been spoilt with a local courtroom drama but this is about to change when “In The Dock” comes to Mzansi Magic next month. Produced by The Milton Empire, the show promises a compelling storyline, sharp dialogue and standout performances.

A-listers Dumisani Mbebe, Katlego Danke, Angela Sithole and Jerry Mofokeng are the leads. Katlego Danke. Picture: Supplied “The show will bring intrigue, suspense, and dramatic twists from the corridors of politics to the courtrooms of justice,” read a statement from the channel. The story revolves around Loyiso Olifant, skilfully played by Mbebe. Loyiso, a politician, finds himself at the centre of a shocking mystery following the strange death of his wife, Lungi Olifant, brought to life by Sithole.

Set primarily within the confines of a courtroom, Loyiso is under the sharp scrutiny of justice. As the story unfolds, Loyiso, with his back against the wall, has to fight to prove his innocence amid mounting evidence and public speculation. With each episode, the court becomes both a stage of confrontation and a place of revelation, challenging viewers to question his guilt.

Dumisani Mbebe. Picture: Supplied Veteran actor Mofokeng stars as Khulile Motaung. The supporting casts include Ayakha Ntunja, Toka Ntunjana, Felicia Mahambehlala, Lorraine Moropa, Tshepo Maseko, Kwanele Mthethwa, the iconic Yvonne Chaka Chaka as the presiding judge, and LA-based actor Bongani Ndyalvane, who previously appeared in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”. “‘In The Dock’ promises to be a thrilling experience that will throw audiences into the world of Loyiso as he faces accusations, court confrontations, revealing flashbacks, and the shadow of a mystery witness,” concluded the statement.