DuPreez Strauss aims to transport theatre lovers to a land of enchantment with ‘Dreamland’

DuPreez Strauss brings his show “Dreamland” to the Western Cape for the first time following his return to South Africa after his most recent international tour with “The Lion King”. “Dreamland” is an invitation to the whole family to experience your happiest Disney childhood animation feature film music memories, with world-class piano interpretations of these much-loved classics.

Enjoy a trip down memory lane as you can sing along to that old school tunes but don’t get too caught up. The new generation of classics might just catch you off guard. Strauss captivates his audience by retelling his personal experiences with these musical works of art. For the last 14 years, Strauss has been the associate music director and orchestra conductor of Disney’s “The Lion King” musical in eight countries.

The creative said about “Dreamland”: “Did you know that all Disney stories are based on the same recipe called ‘The Hero’s Journey’? It states that a hero must first leave their home to go through tough times in order to finally come back home wiser and stronger. As such, they now mean so much more to the loved ones they left behind than they ever could’ve meant to them.

“In ‘Dreamland’, I tell seven different Disney story lines simultaneously because all the heroes in these stories go through the same process. I have realized after years abroad that I have been on my very own ‘Hero’s Journey’, which has taken me around the world for decades and has now brought me back to my motherland. “It is an absolute joy to be able to bring my very own take on the best Disney music to my own people.” “For me, the miracle of Disney’s success is that for 100 years now, it has changed people’s lives with positive, constructive and healthy content.”

Strauss has lived and worked on five continents as a TV, theatre, music and radio producer, presenter and director, production manager, music director, composer, writer and orchestra conductor. His TV show “My Vreemde Vriende” was nominated for best lifestyle show in South Africa in 2021. In the show, he meets his most incredible social media friends in real life to learn about their lives, subcultures and skills. Sue Diepeveen, founder of The Drama Factory, said: “We are so thrilled to be giving Western Cape audiences the first chance to witness the musical magic of DuPreez’s show Dreamland, which is guaranteed to bring joy to all the family.

“DuPreez’s dazzling musical talent, skilful story-telling and personal experience of our childhood favourites makes for an evening of world-class entertainment.” “Dreamland” will be performed at The Drama Factory from August 31 until September 10. Tickets cost between R160 - R180. Bookings can be made via the website www.thedramafactory.co.za or contact 073 215 2290.

“Round of Applause - South Africa Still Standing” Where: Baxter Theatre. When: August 24 - 26.

An extra performance has been scheduled for “Round of Applause - South Africa Still Standing” with Marianne Thamm. Other performances are on August 25 at 8pm and on 26 at 3pm. The veteran investigative journalist, columnist, author, satirist and stand-up comedian Marianne Thamm has been playing to standing ovations with high praise from audiences and critics.

She returns to The Baxter stage after 12 years to present an evening of conversation and comedy, celebrating the strengths of South Africa’s democracy as she looks at South Africa’s recent past and how and why we are still standing. Ticket prices are R150 and booking is through Webtickets online or at Pick n Pay stores. Schools’ Arts Festival

Where: Artscape Theatre When: Currently until August 31 at 6.30pm The Schools’ Arts Festival gives learners the opportunity to showcase their talent on a professional stage. The festival stimulates a love for theatre and the performing arts while creating an individual sense of self-esteem, pride and achievement.