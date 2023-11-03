It’s almost the weekend and our city has a lot of fun events to sink your teeth into. Whether you need a laugh, a shopping spree or want to learn to make personalised Christmas gifts, there is something for everyone in Durban.

Here’s what’s coming up. Combo Comedy Show Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughter this November as comedic sensation Sifiso Nene headlines the “Combo Comedy Show” at Suncoast’s The Globe. Join South Africans from all walks of life under one roof for a night of hilarious entertainment.

Sifiso Nene headlines the “Combo Comedy Show” at Suncoast’s The Globe. Picture: Instagram The all-star line-up includes outstanding local comedians like Sifiso Nene, Skhumba, Felix Hlophe, Nonto R and many more. Don’t miss this laugh-a-minute performance that promises to leave you in stitches. Mark your calendars and grab your tickets for an evening of pure comedy gold! Where: The Globe, Suncoast.

When: Saturday, November 11, at 8pm. Cost: R225 to R300 via Computicket. Fly Me to The Moon Recycled Paper Workshop

The team from Umcebo Design is excited to be holding their second workshop in collaboration with Manna Café. Upon arrival, participants will be welcomed with a refreshing drink. Participants will have the opportunity to craft a beautiful mobile using recycled paper and string, featuring celestial elements like the moon and stars.

This artistic project is not only perfect for creating home-made Christmas gifts, but also for gaining a valuable craft skill that can be applied to various creative endeavours and shared with loved ones. As you work on your craft, enjoy a cup of coffee and a muffin. In the spirit of giving, if you book and, for any reason, need to cancel your reservation, your fee will go toward sponsoring a homeless bookseller from the Hurley Centre to attend this event. Where: Manna Café, Glenwood.

When: Friday, November 10, at 10am to 1pm. Cost: R180 inclusive of necessary materials. To book or for more information contact Robin Opperman on WhatsApp at 083 793 3408. Buzz Market

This is a local community market that has become a regular Saturday feature in the heart of Westville. Shoppers can find unique local and authentic gifts, delicious organic vegetables, funky clothing with a local flair, decadent treats including brownies, biscotti, muffins and malva, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery and as always delicious coffee. Where: 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville.

When: Saturdays from 9am to 2pm. Cost: Free. For more information contact [email protected]. Baritone Federico Freschi in concert with Christopher Duigan

Much-loved and respected KZN pianist Christopher Duigan is thrilled to announce the return of popular baritone Federico Freschi accompanied by Duigan, to Music Revival stages performing at All Souls Anglican Church, Sheffield Beach Road. He is set to play yours and his favourites from the world of opera, musicals and popular songs. This includes favourites from operas “Carmen”, “Barber of Seville” and “Marriage of Figaro”, from musicals “South Pacific”, “My Fair Lady”, inspirational numbers such as “You Raise Me Up” and “The Holy City”, plus a selection from the Cole Porter songbook. Where: All Souls Anglican Church, Umhlali.

When: November 5 at 3pm. Cost: R150 including tea and refreshments at interval. Booking preferred via WhatsApp 083 417 4473 or [email protected]. Payable in cash at the door or EFT in advance. Glenwood Saturday Street Market

A little pop-up market takes place on Saturday mornings outside Pizza My Heart in Glenwood, which offers fresh veg, coffee, and veggie burgers with giant mushrooms – which can be pre-ordered. This week’s special is heirloom tomatoes. Where: Glenwood. When: Saturday, November 4.