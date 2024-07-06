Durban celebs strutted their stuff at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban celebrities were out in full force at the 2024 Hollywoodbets Durban July. Not only did they come dressed to the nines but they were ready to have a good time at the annual horse-racing event.

Actress Jessica Nkosi, who has been coming to the races since it was taken over by Hollywoodbets, said this year was all about having fun and catching up with her friends and industry peers. Dressed by Namibian designer Reberto Scholtz, "The Queen" actress took this year's Ride The Wave theme, literally. "He is a creative genius, and he took the theme literally and said, let’s make you a splash of a wave and he achieved it.

"It's been so good. My aim this year is to bet. Every year I've been running away from it, but this year I got myself a nice voucher for R200 and I'm hoping to win something. "I don't have a lucky horse number, but I am just going to go with my gut. I don't know the history, there are people who study the horses, I’m just winging it. Social Media Influencer Jojo Robbinson during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024 at the Greyville racecourse. "I've been coming to this event since 2022 and I like it because it caters for a variety of people. It's not just the person who likes sports. If you like food, music, and fashion, this place has it all. I feel like everyone should be here.

"I also feel like you get to see friends. Especially in the industry, I feel like we are in our own corners and we don't get to sit and talk to each other a lot, so I love that we have these events to chill and laugh and eat." The star said after the event she was going straight home. "I feel like being here is enough, I don't like to spoil it by going to something else. It's always lit here at the Champions Room, I dance until my feet hurt, and I eat until I'm full, so after here, I am done. I am happy to go home," she said.

"The Real Housewives of Durban" star Jojo Robinson said she enjoys coming to the event so that she can mingle with her fans. The reality TV celebrity was dressed by a local designer, Shay Couture. Actor Kwenzo Ngcobo during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024 at the Greyville racecourse. "It was custom fit just for me. Since I've been on the show, I've come to the event. I love mingling with the fans and seeing everyone from the different shows and looking hot. Of course."

Robinson said she does not bet and doesn't even get to see the horses because she's always busy having other fun. "There isn't an after-party for me. I'm just going to enjoy the day and make the most out of it. Then it’s back home." Port Shepstone-born actor Kwenzo Ngcobo, who attended the races, said that he was part of a campaign by Imprint ZA.

"The inspiration behind my look is to create HIV awareness, especially to kids and people in KZN. "The HIV numbers have risen extremely high here. Ngcobo has only attended the event once before in 2022 and says that he hoped to to return next year.