Durban is abuzz with activities this weekend as it ushers in the month of love

The Pencil Club is hosting a new exhibition titled “Durban: A Curatorial Journey by Zinhle Khumalo”. Art lovers are invited to join in on a journey through the city, as seen through the eyes of some of its most talented and innovative artists.

Khumalo, who recently joined The Pencil Club as the new art curator, will showcase her curatorial style and palate through a diverse group of local urban-based artists who work in different mediums. In her first showcase, she brings together artists who are shaping the city's contemporary art scene. “My curatorial perspective is focused on seeing Durban through the lens of the creator and through a diverse narrative of what makes us call Durban home,” she said.

“In this exhibition, I bring together artists who are shaping the city's contemporary art scene, and whose work offers unique and insightful perspectives on what it means to be a Durbanite.” She said through their work, the artists explore themes of identity, place, memory, and community. The Pencil Club is hosting a new exhibition titled “Durban: A Curatorial Journey by Zinhle Khumalo”. “They celebrate the city's rich cultural heritage and diverse population, while also challenging us to think critically about its social and political realities.”

Having worked in the art world for over seven years, Khumalo has a deep passion for supporting artists and the arts community. “I am excited to collaborate with the Pencil Club team on new exhibitions and art-related events, and to make the Pencil Club a vibrant and welcoming space for everyone. “Good art speaks directly to the soul, it inspires and ignites the creative side.

“It’s my passion to create new platforms to celebrate the creative community in South Africa. I look forward to getting to know the arts community and to working together to create something truly special,” said Khumalo. Featuring a diverse range of media and artistic styles, the exhibition brings together the works of Thokozani Mthiyane, Sthenjwa Luthuli, Nindya Bucktowar, Mbali Shabane, Nikhil Tricam, Jessica Bothma and Sakhile Mhlongo. She said the exhibition promises to inspire viewers to see the city in new ways and to appreciate its unique and vibrant culture.

“The exhibition promises to inspire conversations, challenge perspectives, and ultimately, reveal the multifaceted beauty and complexities that define Durban.” Where: Ballroom, The Pencil Club. When: Saturday, February 3 at 6pm.

Cost: Free. Dire Straits Tribute Show The Reals. Picture: Website/dawnselby.com. Hard working and versatile Durban outfits, The Reals are in the house this weekend with their tribute to the iconic 80s music of Dire Straits.

Featuring Barry Thomson, Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell, Andy Turrell with guest guitarist, Shaun Dragt, the band will play a selection of their hit songs. It will include “Brothers in Arms”, “Walk of Life”, “So Far Away”, “Sultans of Swing”, “Romeo and Juliet”, “Tunnel of Love”, “Private Investigations” and “Money for Nothing”. Where: Rhumbelow Theatre Umbilo.

When: February 2- 4. Times vary. Cost: R200 via Computicket or call Roland Stansell on 082 4998 636 or email [email protected]. I Heart Market

February is the month of love and the I Heart Market will celebrate with its traditional bi-annual “sale” market on Saturday, February 3. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, there will also be an array of “romantically-inspired” products available. There is also a secure play area for children between the ages of one and six, with qualified teacher’s assistants in attendance available for the morning for those parents who want to take a break to shop or enjoy some delicious food.

Where: Northlands Primary School, Durban North. When: Saturday, February 2, from 9am to 2pm. Cost: R100 at the door. For more information contact [email protected].

Ballito Farmer’s Market Escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and indulge in some quality time with loved ones at the Ballito Farmer’s Market. The market offers visitors a unique and entertaining experience, with over 150 traders selling an array of products and experiences.

They include delicious cuisine, fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, unique and local retail, fashion. There will also be kid’s entertainment and activities, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods, lifestyle products and outdoor activities. It also offers live music performances by local artists, and pets are allowed.

Where: Ballito Farmer’s Market, on the R102 heading from Umhlali towards Shakaskraal. When: February 2 - 3. Cost: Free.

Annual heartKIDS SA CHD Awareness Walk Grab your running shoes, bring the kids, and help make strides together for a healthier future. The HeartKIDS SA 5km Run and Walk will take place on Saturday in uMhlanga.

The annual event aims to raise awareness on Congenital Heart Defects. Patrons and runners can show support by wearing red on the day. Where: Starts at the Durban View Park in uMhlanga.