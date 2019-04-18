Durban - An aspirant Durban actress and performer, is over the moon after she landed a lifetime opportunity to audition in the United States of America.

Terena Dlamini, a pupil at the Hillcrest Collegiate school, is headed to the US in June where she will audition in front of casting producers from the big players.

Dlamini, 18, who also studies the dramatic arts at school, was scouted by US producers after her performance at Silver Star Casino in Johannesburg last year.

“The opportunity presented itself last year after I got my first call back from Just You where I performed at Silver Star Casino in front of Talent Scout Kim Myers from Orlando, as well as Rhavynn Drummer of Tyler Perry Studios, as well as the likes of Nate Butler from the Voice America and Blaze Johnson, a finalist of the Voice America,” said Dlamini.

Dlamini is expected to leave for the US at the end of June before returning home two weeks later. The Sunday Tribune has seen an invitation letter from Myers International Arts Talent Show, inviting Dlamini to the US.

The 18-year-old said she was looking forward to the time she would spend and was hopeful, the auditions would open up doors for her.

“They saw something in me that has brought me one step closer to my dream. I aspire to be an actress because performing is more than just a job that lands you up in the press with a good review, it’s about appreciating another form of art as well as and understanding that there is more than a few ways to express your emotions. I aspire to be an actress so I can entertain and educate people through doing what I love,” she said.

Terena Dlamini is set to audition in the USA. Picture: Supplied

She said actress and youtuber, Madelaine Petsch, was one of her role models.

“She showed me what it means to work hard for your dream and to only listen to the positive people in your life as this will be the fundamentals of your growth as an actor or performer because with all the rejection you may or may not get you need to keep a positive mind set and keep on chasing your dream,” she said.

“It is also really nice to relate to a fellow South African who is making it big in the industry in America,” said Dlamini.

Sunday Tribune