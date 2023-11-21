Durbanites in for an outrageous comedy and music spectacle

Macbob Productions and the Durban City Orchestra (DCO) are coming together to offer Durbanites a madcap outrageous musical comedy collaboration. “Classical Comedy” will be staged at UKZN’s Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre with ten performances from Wednesday, November 22, to Sunday, December 2.

Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert of Macbob Productions will build on from last year’s inaugural season with a reprise of many of the sketches and tunes, as well as some new additions. The two will venture into the sacred space of The Orchestra to offer a musical celebration fit for the whole family. “Classical Comedy” is once more directed by the popular playwright, actor and director, Darren King, and choreographed by Daisy Spencer.

“Classical Comedy”. Picture: Val Adamson. The husband and wife duo will be joined by their children Declan, Kaylee and Grace. “For ages we have wanted to have fun with orchestra musical. There are just so many delicious opportunities for great gags and brilliant music. “It is something which we have never done before, and something which is seldom done anywhere because it is a huge undertaking involving so many people!

“We so incredibly chuffed that the DCO is so game in wanting to go on this crazy uncharted adventure with us again. We had the most fun time last time and can’t wait to do it all again this year!” expressed Bobbert. The DCO is one of the longest running orchestras in the country made up of independent professionals both active and retired music teachers; university music students and part-time musicians who participate voluntarily for the love of music and of performing together. The core orchestra includes two accomplished professional musicians in Charl van der Merwe, as resident conductor, and Jitske Brien as concert master.

Van der Merwe is principal bassoonist at the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra where Brien assists periodically as a violinist. For this season, they are complemented by professional musicians as extra players. Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre.

When: November 22 to December 3. Cost: R200. Pensioners and students pay R180 via Computicket. “Thetha Mosadi”

African Sinakho Arts performers. Picture: Supplied. November marks Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM) in SA and the African Sinakho Arts, in association with The Playhouse, are putting on a vibrant musical production. “Thetha Mosadi” (Speak Out Woman) is aimed at breaking the silence around issues affecting women with disabilities and young women in general. The showcase encourages society to create a more enabling environment for the voiceless to be heard.

This powerful fusion of song, dance and dialogue salutes the youth and women of KwaZulu-Natal with disabilities. It is a celebration of freedom of expression which is a legacy of all post 1994 South African citizens. Where: Drama Theatre, Playhouse.

When: November 23 at 7pm. Cost: R120 via Webtickets. “Es’khaleni The Musical”

Presented by Impumelelo Yamazwe Productions, the musical aims to entrench a culture of respect and tolerance, and seek to find each other as women and men in fighting violence against women and children. “With this, we don’t intend to criticise but give available lessons and workable solutions in the most enhancing storytelling manner in the form of performance driven solutions to society,” said the production company. Where: Hexagon Theatre, Pietermaritzburg.

When: November 24 at 6pm. Cost: R100 via Webtickets. “Legends Poetry Show”

Legendary poets will showcase their talent at the Playhouse. Picture: Supplied. Dynamic poets Modise Sekgothe, Zamoh Cofi, Thuli Zuma, Thingo Gwala, Minenhle Mthembu and Ewok will be at the Durban Playhouse foyer showcasing the very best this art has to offer. Founded in 2018, this year will feature these renowned poets with a panel discussion where they will share their secrets of the trade. But that’s not all! The excitement continues with an open mic segment featuring two supporting acts, ensuring an evening of poetic brilliance you won’t want to miss.

Where: Grand Foyer, Playhouse. When: November 25 at 1pm. Cost: R150 via Webtickets.

“Ekhaya” “Ekhaya” takes audience on an enthralling exploration of South African heritage through dance. Picture: Supplied. “Ekhaya” takes audiences on an enthralling exploration of South African heritage through mesmerising dance styles like pantsula, ballet, hip hop, tap and African contemporary dance. Join Thandi as she rediscovers her roots, igniting the fire of the country’s unique cultural richness.

The golden ballerina and the enchantress are central figures in this visually stunning narrative. It will remind audiences of the importance of embracing their heritage and finding beauty in their roots. Set against the backdrop of a breathtaking dance spectacle, Thandi’s story is a powerful reminder to dance through life with purpose.