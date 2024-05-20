‘Een keer om die son’ delves into the trials and tribulations of a grief-stricken family

kykNET’s newest offering, “Een keer om die son”, takes viewers on an emotional roller-coaster as it delves into the lives of the Van Wyk family. Shot in Cape Town, the production is spearheaded by Ivan Botha and Donnalee Roberts of 17 Films, who are also responsible for hit movies like “Pad Na Jou Hart”, “Stroomop” and “Blindelings”.

It’s the first time the production company has undertaken a TV series. Botha doubles as the show director, while Roberts is a co-write and plays the character, Amé Cloete. View this post on Instagram A post shared by kykNET (@kyknettv) The 12 part series revolves around a family’s bittersweet moments that take place in one year. According to a statement by the channel. “The drama series follows the trials and tribulations of one family over the course of a year.

“Each of the twelve episodes depicts a month in their lives. There are also flashbacks to show how they ended up where they are.” Viewers will be drawn into the lives of neurosurgeon Ruan van Wyk, who is married to Lani van Wyk. Together they have three children, Markus, who is in grade 12, 15-year-old Leandri and Sophia, who is in Grade 1.

Amé Cloete, played by Roberts, is Ruan’s sister and a successful financial manager. She is married to Joshua Cloete, the owner of an art gallery. Ruan and Amé’s parents are Sebastian, a professor in entomology, and Elma, who keeps busy by baking for others.

The seemingly happy family is stuck by tragedy, which opens up series of unanswered questions. The incident leaves their once happy family, forever changed. Watch the trailer below:

Taking to social media, fans where excited to watch the upcoming show. “Nice prospect! Will certainly be an excellent storyline and actors,’ wrote @britsbekker. @mandinau said: “Can't wait... stunning actors!”