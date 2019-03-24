Lotus FM

Durban - IT MIGHT have troubled times for Lotus FM recently, but that was not enough to prevent the station from earning eight Liberty Radio Awards 2019 nominations. This week Rakesh Ramdhin, Lotus FM’s acting programme manager, took to the airwaves during the Breakfast Express show to break the news.

Interrupting Breakfast Express was an appropriate move by Ramdin because the show garnered four of Lotus’ nominations.

He acknowledged the work and dedication of the Breakfast Express team to deliver a “hard-hitting yet entertaining and interactive show” during their morning slot.

The show is hosted by O’Neil Nair, Shaastra Nagesar, with Althaf Suleman handling sport.

It is produced by media specialist Yashika Ramautar.

The shows nominations included; best breakfast show; best breakfast show presenter (O’Neil Nair); best radio documentary for their work on 1860 - Remember Our Forefathers and Yashika Ramautar as best content producer.

Ramautar also received the same nomination (content producer) for her contribution to the station’s weekend breakfast show, The Morning Masala. The show was also nominated in the best weekend radio show category.

The Morning Masala, a Sunday morning show, is hosted by Romeo Chonco and Senzo Mthethwa.

Lotus’ other nominations included Tracy Valaydham in the best news bulletin reader category and Prabasihni Moodley’s nomination in the best field reporter segment.

Last year the station was rocked by controversy when it featured prominently in the report produced by a commission that investigated sexual harassment allegations at the SABC.

A few senior managers at the station were placed on suspension after the report was released.

“The SABC is always proud when it’s programmes and employees/on-air talent are recognized for the sterling work that they do. Lotus FM has quality programming and the SABC is not surprised that Lotus FM along with our other radio stations, have garnered a total of 86 nominations for the organisation, for the 2019 Liberty Radio Awards,” said spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu.

Sunday Tribune