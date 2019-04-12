Durban - VETERAN DJs Vetkuk and Mahoota have released an ‘amapiano’ inspired ANC election song ahead of the May 8 general elections.

The familiar voice of Leehleza, who features in a number of amapiano genre songs, can be heard on the four minute song. DJ Vetkuk and Mahoota have always openly supported the governing party in past elections.

They are frequently booked for ANC events and in a tweet before the last general elections in 2014, Vetkuk tweeted his vote was no secret.

Voted on the 7th May '14! My vote is not a secret @iam_anc #ThankyouANC @ Rembrandt Park http://t.co/AGfExmMBGI — Dj (@Vetkuk) May 7, 2014

The ANC said the release of the songs was part of the party's election campaign to take the message to the youth in a simple, yet entertaining way.

Fikile Mbalula, the head of the ANC’s elections campaign, said the song was among 15 songs the ANC would release to promote the ‘Thuma Mina’ message.





The party had released three songs to date, the first featuring Oskido and Mafikizolo, another amapiano version with DJ Ze Superstar and Gque, and this latest version, with DJ Vetkuk and Mahoota, alongside musician Lehleeza.





“We want the songs to bring a vibe and spread the message of Thuma Mina (send me) in a simple, but exciting way. We are promoting the message of Thuma Mina (send me), I think these are songs you can play anywhere, on radio or in the club,” he said.





Mbalula said the ANC owned the rights to the music and said participating artists had been commissioned, and he was the executive producer of the 15 track project. He said other tracks to be released would involve afropop sounds, gqom, hip-hop and amapiano sounds.





The songs appear to be geared at young voters.





In the latest song, which has repetitive themes of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s famous tagline of ‘Thuma Mina’ (Send me), the artists - Vetkuk, Mahoota and Lehleeza, call on voters to vote the ANC back to power in the upcoming provincial and national elections.





"Thuma mina, Ramaphosa thuma mina, kwaze kwamnandi ka Khongolose,” Leehleza sings on one verse, which loosely translates to Ramaphosa send me, it’s nice in the ANC.





In another verse Leehleza sings and has his familiar laugh: “Hehehe uthanda ungathandi, ANC yo-ruler kuze kuphele umhlaba, sivoteleni njalo, Thuma mina, thuma,” he sings. The verse loosely translates to: Whether you like it or not, the ANC will rule till kingdom come, vote for us, send me, send me.





Another catchy line in the song goes: “uA B C ufana no-A.N.C, u-1 2 3 uyafana no-A.N.C. ANC uyafana no-123,” they sing. It loosely translates: ABC is like ANC; 1 2 3 is like ANC.





“Wena uyangbona mina, ngithanda iANC, yonke indawo yiyo, kusazoba yiyo, eSoweto yiyo, eMpumalanga yiyo , eGauteng yiyo, eLimpopo yiyo, naseFree State yiyo, hhayi hhayi thuma mina thuma,” they sing. In English, You see me, I love the ANC, everywhere it’s the ANC and the ANC will still win, In Soweto, in Mpumalanga, in Gauteng, in Limpopo and the Free State, send me.





Listen to the songs here:

Credit: DJ Vetkuk vs Mahoota featuring Leehleza - Thuma Mina

In another campaign song, DJ ZE Superstar and Gque, use Ramaphosa's Thuma Mina speech from his first State of the Nation Address in 2018 is used atop amapiano and gqom beats.

Credit: ‪DJ ZE Superstar FT. Gque: Thuma Mina/Send Me ‬

Credit: Oskido and Mafikizolo - Mayihlome





On Twitter, the songs have not gone unnoticed.





26 DAYS TO GO TO THE GENERAL ELECTIONS



FREE DOWNLOAD: Vetkuk VS Mahoota: Thuma Mina

Featuring: Leehleza



FREE DOWNLOAD LINK: https://t.co/6ER6BFsivU#AncMapiano #GrowSouthAfrica #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/34zSXHDwDz — Mr Fearfokkol | Forever Young (@MbalulaFikile) April 12, 2019





Lmao the ANC really made an Amapiano song for their election campaign?😂😂😂 — magasman. (@kingkabelo__) April 8, 2019

Vetkuk vs Mahoota & ANC – Thuma Mina ft. Leehleza https://t.co/z7IgJsBGKX pic.twitter.com/c3yTGbMUiF — Hiphophomeland (@Hiphophomeland1) April 12, 2019