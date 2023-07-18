Elvis Sibeko is taking Mzansi dance moves to China to revive the spirit of ubuntu

Elvis Sibeko Studios, a dance organisation based in Cape Town which is known for nurturing young talent, is set to showcase at the 2023 China Xinjiang International Dance Festival. Sibeko and his team of dancers have been selected to perform at the festival to be held in Ürümqi, China, from July 20 until August 5.

The performance titled ‘’Manyano: The Spirit of Ubuntu’’ showcases a fusion of traditional South African dance routines, including Zulu, Xhosa, Ndebele, Tsonga, Venda, Swati, Pedi, Khoisan and Sotho dances. The production also incorporates South African social dances such as pantsula, gumboots, street dance and amapiano. The production aims to revive the spirit of ubuntu, a philosophy rooted in human dignity, respect and compassion.

Sibeko explained that the organisers of the Chinese festival were seeking a representative from South Africa to showcase its diverse culture. In response, he created a piece that highlights the African philosophy of ubuntu and emphasises its values. “I created a piece that speaks about the African philosophy of ubuntu. I also wanted to remind the world of the important values of ubuntu and its associated values, such as human dignity, respect and compassion,” said Sibeko.

“I titled this piece ‘Manyano’, which means unity, a symbol of the resurrection of the spirit of ubuntu. “The show starts with the ritual ceremony of manyano (the coming together or uniting), where there's a diviner or sangoma on stage who is resurrecting the ancient ancestors to come to the now, to teach us ubuntu. “Then, through music and dance, the audiences will journey through all the diverse South African cultures.”

Elvis Sibeko Studios dancers. Picture: Supplied The China Xinjiang International Dance Festival, held biennially since 2008, is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Council Information Office of China, and the Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Themed “Chinese Dream, Colourful Silk Road,” the festival attracts celebrated folk-dance troupes worldwide and brings thousands of dancers from diverse ethnic groups to introduce the best of their traditions from various countries, including Russia, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Ukraine and England and others. A series of cultural events such as master classes and forums will run in parallel with the performances during the festival.

Sibeko's participation in the festival not only provides a platform for his dancers to showcase their talent internationally but also serves as an opportunity to promote South African culture and values to a global audience. According to Sibeko, after the China showcase, the production will make its official debut at the Artscape Theatre Centre in September. “In September, Artscape is doing a heritage festival, and we're going to be opening the festival where we will present the same work, so it will be an honour to present this international piece back home,” said Sibeko.

Sibeko said he will no longer be travelling with the team after the recent birth of his first son. His co-choreographer, Nkosinathi Mngomezulu, will direct the show at the festival in China. Cast of ‘Contested Bodies’. Picture: Baxter Theatre ANOTHER NEVER TO BE MISSED SHOW “Contested Bodies”

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre. When: July 19 - 29. A powerful and thought-provoking play that tackles complex themes of power dynamics, race, gender identity, and masculinity.

Its recognition as the most awarded play at the 2023 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards speaks to its impact and excellence in various aspects of production. The play delves into the relationship between Doctor James Barry, his African manservant John, and Lord Charles Henry Somerset, the Governor of the Cape Colony. Barry's life is particularly intriguing as he lived his adult life as a man, despite being assigned female at birth and known as female during childhood. The revelation of his biological sex after his death adds another layer of complexity to his story.