Embrace natural hair at the ‘KroesRocks’ celebration

AFTER the overwhelming success of the event in 2022, ‘KroesRocks“ is back for its second instalment, promising an even bigger and more entertaining experience. Be part of the “KroesRock” gang on Saturday, December 16, from 11am to 6 pm at the Market Hall, GrandWest. The venue is set to undergo a vibrant transformation into a hub of curls, coils, community and culture.

Proudly presented by Good Hope FM as a media partner, “KroesRocks” advocates for the beauty of natural hair, championing the message that no one should ever be pressured to “fix their hair”. In an interview, “The Voice” Simone Thomas, founder of the event, said: “The inspiration comes from my Master’s studies which found that natural hair wasn’t represented in media and various spaces of commerce, which made the women who participated in my research feel that they needed to ‘fix’ their hair to be beautiful or attractive, or to get certain jobs.“ This day-long event will aim and shed light on everything there is to know about natural hair and natural hair expertise.

It is also set to feature on-stage demonstrations, product sampling, and educational sessions dedicated to celebrating and nurturing natural hair. In addition to that are master-class sessions, give-aways, and a dose of top-notch entertainment by the Cape Town Originals, including performances by the likes of YoungstaCpt, Salome, and Black Ties. Good Hope FM's dynamic hosts will also be part of the action. They will join Garth B, the laid-back master behind “The Matinee”, who is renowned for his signature vibe sets on the decks, blending current chart-toppers with nostalgic classics.

Meanwhile, “The Weekend Special” host, Carissa Cupido, will also take attendees through a musical journey spanning hip hop, R&B, house, pop, old school, and new school. When: 16 December from 12pm - 3pm. Tickets are available via Webtickets and range from R200 to R300. Where: The Grand West Market Hall.

Galaxy gig guide Club Galaxy has an exciting line-up of events to keep the party vibes alive this December. On Thursday, December 14, gear up for the “Poppin Bottles” night, hosted by the charismatic Devdondidit.

Club Galaxy is also gearing up for a grand celebration on Saturday, December 16, as they commemorate their 45th anniversary, through a joint venture with Cape Town’s Westend. The night will feature an electric mix of music from Clint Supreme, DJ Rollstoel, Ashton “The Rock” Parenzee, and Luda-Ash. The cover charge for this unforgettable evening is just R80, and don’t forget to bring your own bottle along to add a personal touch to the celebrations.

And with the next day being a public holiday, there’s no reason not to make the most of the night. This event will also showcase bands and DJs spanning the years 1978-2023, with two exceptionally talented bands and nine DJs taking the stage at both Galaxy and Westend. The line-up includes Vic Vicus (Walk This Way) with his super band, alongside the talented Vernon Castle Band.

Get ready to dance the night away with DJs Ready D, Dr Jules, DJ Chello, Dr Beat, Brian Bohorn, DJ Pete, Andre Reddy, Clint Supreme, and Luda-Ash. When: December 14 - 16 and tickets cost R100 via Webtickets, with entry to both venues. Where: College Rd, Rylands.

DJ Chello. Picture: INSTAGRAM Open-Air Movie Night at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens Step into a magical Christmas wonderland at the South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) Open-Air Movie Night on Monday, December 18, at the beautiful Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. Imagine watching “Rise of the Guardians” beneath the starlit sky, with the iconic mountain serving as a majestic backdrop.

Unfortunately, for many patients fighting blood-related cancers, experiencing life beyond the confines of a hospital bed is just a distant dream. Recognising this, the organisation has orchestrated a night under the stars through an open-air movie event, which is aimed at generating funds for its Patient Assistance Programme (PAP). Those interested can grab the remaining tickets at a 30% discount. All the money raised from this event will go to the SABMR PAP, so you’re not just having a great time; you’re also supporting a good cause.

Before the movie starts, groove to the tunes of the Ambience band. And for the little ones, there’ll be lawn games and a special visit from Santa! It's a fantastic family-friendly outing that promises a lot of fun and the warmth of the holiday season. When: Monday, December 18, from 6pm. The movie starts at 8pm. Tickets can be booked in advance via Computicket.