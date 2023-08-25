Emtee celebrates 10 years of sobriety, but fans don’t believe him

Award-winning rapper Emtee may have many problems but alcohol abuse isn’t one of them, or so he says. The “Logan” hitmaker recently took to social media platform X to let his fans know that he has been sober for the last decade.

“Mane I’m proud of myself. 10 years sober from alcohol. That thing is the devil,” he wrote. However, the rapper is known for smoking cannabis and often blazes up in public and during his Instagram Live sessions. “Stoners be down to earth like a mf,” he continued to write.

The rapper, who is always making headlines for all the wrong reasons, publicly admitted recently to smoking weed when he wrote, “Bombshell yokunuka (wake up). Who doesn’t know I smoke, I use to sip lean. Manje!?” The multi-award-winning rapper is also known for sipping lean, a recreational drug beverage that combines prescription cough syrup containing codeine and promethazine with a soft drink. Lean is considered to have the same effects as alcohol, if not worse, so his fans are now questioning whether he has really stopped, while others congratulated him.

@KhanyisaWolf commented: “Lean is alcohol bro but if stopped that then yeah I’m proud of you.” Lean is alcohol bro but if stopped that then yeah I’m proud of you — Lone_Wolf🔴🇿🇦🇷🇺 (@KhanyisaWolf) August 24, 2023 @nashmenemene wrote: “Mane why do you have to lie to people? They don’t pay your bills to just lie like that. Be a Man and stand for your Sh*t.” Mane why do you have to lie to people? They don't pay your bills to just lie like that. Be a Man and stand for your Shit. — Tinashe Machipanda (@nashmenemene) August 24, 2023 @OnlineMasses commented: “Rather alcohol than Lean, is it not Lean that killed your manager Lebo?”