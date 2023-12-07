Award-winning music artist, Emtee seems to have had enough of South Africa. The rapper took to social media to share some serious challenges he faces in his home country from social media trolls.

The “Logan” album-maker tweeted that he wants to leave the country because of death-threats and social media trolling. “I wanna move out of South Africa. I’ma represent 🇿🇦 till the death but hayi seng’deleleke kakhulu la. “Death threats everyday, you go thru a rough patch people laugh at you. The broke and arrogant one at that.

“Live somewhere far where niggas won’t even come close,” Emtee wrote on X. I wanna move out of South Africa. I’ma represent 🇿🇦 till the death but hayi seng’deleleke kakhulu la. Death threats everyday, you go thru a rough patch people laugh at you. The broke and arrogant one at that. Live somewhere far where niggas won’t even come close. — Big Hustle (@emteerecords) December 6, 2023 Recently, the rapper was caught up in a spat after controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula shared a video on his X account allegedly showing Emtee being removed from the stage as Shebeshxt made his entrance at the Alex Music Festival. Khawula captioned the post: “Emtee booted off the stage upon the arrival of Shebeshxt.”

Emtee didn’t take the allegation well and hit back at Khawula. In a now deleted post, he responded: “Your mother got booted out. You f**got! B**ch ass b*ti boy mad cos I ain’t come to your stupid ass podcast. F**k you. I’m f*ckin you up when I see u b**ch.” Although some fans came to his defence, there were a lot that trolled him.

Now it seems like the rapper is ready to move out of South Africa in the hopes of living in peace. X users took to the comments to give him some suggestions. “Botswana is the place to be..not far from SA... you will simply cross the border to SA for gigs and come back. Friendly country,” wrote @PJMoneyMan3k.

Botswana is the place to be..not far from SA..you will simply cross the border to SA for gigs and come back. Friendly country — Zó (@PJMoneyMan3k) December 6, 2023 @FlowJones9999 said: “Come to Namibia where there is alot of peace.” Come to Namibia where there is alot of peace — Corner Store (@FlowJones9999) December 6, 2023 @MokoenaBohlokwa commented: “Nairobi Is The Perfect Place For U Big Dawg🏧🔥🫶.” Nairobi Is The Perfect Place For U Big Dawg🏧🔥🫶 — Cvsu Imp (@MokoenaBohlokwa) December 6, 2023 Other users prayed for his peace.