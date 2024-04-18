Enjoy a family-friendly picnic with your loved ones this weekend

Don’t let autumn’s chilly weather deter you from enjoying the wide-ranging and fun-filled events in Gauteng this weekend. From a fusion of culture, musical celebration to a vibrant family gathering and some clothes swapping, there is something for everyone.

Joburg Family Picnic with Colour Bring your family, friends and other loved ones along to this colourful and vibrant Johannesburg event. The Joburg Family Picnic with Colour is set to feature an array of activities for young and old to enjoy. This includes live musical performances, stilt walkers and delicious food and beverages.

There will also be many children’s activities to keep the youngsters entertained, such as giant slides, an adventure island, a foam pit machine and face painting. The gathering will also have a jumping castle, train rides, a rodeo bull, go-carts and a large playground. Visitors are required to wear a white T-shirt to the event. The organisers will provide the colour powder which is set to add some lively interactions and is expected to be one of the event’s highlights.

It is also advisable to bring a cooler box, folding chairs, a picnic basket and a gazebo. No glass bottles will be allowed. Where: Rietvlei Zoo Farm in Alberton. When: Saturday, April 20, from 10am.

Cost: Tickets start from R150 and are available at Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper and USave outlets as well as Computicket. Madhav Parshotam on the tabla. Picture: Instagram. “East meets West – Fusion of Indian and Western Music” Globalisation and the explosive nature of the digital sphere has led to a widespread culmination of cultures across the globe.

This has been prominent in the music world as sounds from various cultures have been combined to provide a unique sonic experience. This will be the premise of the “East meets West – Fusion of Indian and Western Music” showcase. The concert seeks to fuse elements of Eastern and Western music for an extravaganza that will have you singing and dancing the night away.

It will feature some of South Africa’s top Indian musicians, each playing different and lesser-known instruments. This includes Vivek Ram on the sitar, a plucked stringed instrument that originated from the Indian subcontinent and is widely used in Hindustani classical music and Rabin Ram on the sarod, which is also an Indian stringed instrument. They will be joined by Berthine van Schoor on the cello, Chatradari Devroop on the saxophone and Madhav Parshotam on the tabla, a pair of hand drums which originated from the Indian subcontinent.

Together, the musicians are set to showcase their skills for the “East meets West – Fusion of Indian and Western Music” concert, while also collectively producing music to delight their audience. Where: Wits Chris Seabrooke Music Hall in Braamfontein. When: Saturday, April 20, from 7pm.

Cost: Tickets cost R250 each and are available at Webtickets. A clothes swopping event will be in Centurion. Picture: Webtickets. Centurion – Your Favourite Clothes Swop Clothes swopping is a phenomenon that is becoming increasingly popular across the world.

It is a way of cutting costs while taking a more sustainable approach to fashion, an industry that is notorious for its tons of waste that pollutes the planet each year. This weekend, you have the opportunity to curate a new autumn wardrobe by swapping clothes. While the gathering is set to include mostly women’s attire, children’s clothing and shoes will also be accepted for swopping.

Where: Ouma Isie's Tea Garden and Restaurant in Centurion. When: Sunday, April 21 from 10am. Cost: Tickets cost R140 at Webtickets or R180 at the door.

The view from the Blueberry Hill Hotel’s rooftop. Rooftop Blueberry Hill Hotel Sunrise Experience The start of autumn is an ideal time to focus on wellness. With this in mind, Joburg’s Rooftop Blueberry Hill Hotel is hosting a sunrise experience that includes meditation, breathwork and stretching to get your body and mind healthy and aligned and ready for the remainder of the year.

All fitness levels are invited to attend the hour-long sunrise session on the hotel’s spectacular rooftop. The exercises will be followed by coffee and a delicious breakfast. Bring along your sunglasses, a gym mat and drinking water.