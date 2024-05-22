Entries open for dance-makers to be a part of ‘JOMBA!’ 2024

For the first time post Covid-19, the hugely popular “JOMBA! Live Open Horizons” platform will hold live dance performances during the 26th annual “JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience”. Dance-makers are urged to submit videos of their six to eight minute long productions for a chance to be featured in the line-up and win cash prizes.

The dance festival is set to takes place from August 27 to September 8 at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, with the full support of a professional technical crew. Hosted by the University of KwaZulu Natal’s Centre for Creative Arts, festival organisers are looking for eight works to be featured across three distinct performance platforms. Submissions can be made via an online application process at www. jomba.ukzn.ac.za.

According to a statement, the opportunity is open to all dancers and choreographers over the age of 16 who are working in a contemporary idiom. “Historically the platform has played host to dancers like Musa Hlatshwayo, Fana Tshabalala and Lorin Sookool. The independent JOMBA! jury also awards the most promising and cutting edge work a cash prize of R2000 on the showcase night.” Thulisile Binda during a dance performance at “JOMBA! Fringe” 2019. Picture: Supplied. “JOMBA!” also supports screen dance and is the only dance festival on the African continent that does so.

“Screen dance took off under Covid-19 and what began to emerge were a range of African creatives who fell in love with this digital genre and are still making detailed, beautiful and deeply moving short dance films,” read the statement. It addition, “JOMBA!” will continue it’s “JOMBA! Digital Open Horizon” this year. Entry is available via an online form and a submission for pre-selection of the short films by the “JOMBA!” Digital jury.

Lastly, “JOMBA!’s” annual “JOMBA! Youth Open Horizon” platform is also open and this will see incredible dance work being done by young dancers under the age of 16. All forms of dance, including ballet, Kathak, Ndlamu, hip hop, and pantsula, are accepted. Kala Darshan's Institue of classical music and dance with choreography by Manesh Maharaj at the 2023 Youth Horizons. Picture: Supplied There is only place for 12 groups so early application is encouraged.