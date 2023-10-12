Events that will get you out and about the city this weekend

The weather may not have been screaming spring over the past few days, but celebrating Garden Day would be a crime. Celebrated annually on October 15, Garden Day is a national event aimed at honouring those who love a beautiful, healthy garden. “Garden Day is an annual movement for green-fingered folk to celebrate the fruits of their labour with family and friends. Whether you have a rolling lawn, volunteer at a community garden or have a few plant boxes on your balcony, everyone is invited to participate,” read the statement from the Garden Day movement.

So what are you waiting for? Take a break from the hard work of planting, watering, weeding and mulching. Instead, celebrate your garden with a party. Your garden gathering could be anything from a lavish luncheon or afternoon tea to a picnic, or simply relaxing with a good book in your favourite spot in the garden. And if you prefer to be out, here are some of the events you can enjoy in Joburg. Garden Day Screening of “The Secret Garden”

Since you’ll be on a break from your garden, how about catching a movie instead and watching “The Secret Garden” at The Bioscope? Directed by Agnieszka Holland, it’s a film about a young girl, recently orphaned and transplanted from India to England. As she explores her new and seemingly secluded surroundings, she unravels its hidden secrets. After the film, you can also enjoy other activities that will be taking place at 44 Stanley. This event is open to the whole family.

Where: 44 Stanely, Milpark. When: October 14 at 11am. Cost: R80.

Celebrate Garden Day by relaxing instead of working on your garden. Picture: Pexels. Ladies Spring High Tea Let us not forget that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Therefore, the Breast Health Foundation is hosting a Ladies Spring High Tea this weekend. Taking place at Olives and Plates Wits Club and Conference, this event will be about getting together with other women to learn more about breast health over the best tea and treats.

One of the key speakers is the lovely Mrs South Africa 2023 Palesa Matjekane. You will also get an exclusive Estée Lauder Gift and high-end spot prizes. Where: Olives and Plates Wits Club and Conference, Parktown. When: October 14 at 10am.

Cost: R750. Mrs South Africa 2023 Palesa Matjekane will be one of the speakers at the Ladies’ Spring High Tea. Hollard Daredevil Run In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, brave men will be raising awareness against cancer, including testicular and prostate cancers, by participating in the Hollard Daredevil Run.

They will be running across the city wearing purple Speedos, and all proceeds from this event will be donated to the Cancer Association of South Africa and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa to fund testing in under-resourced areas and increase awareness, support and research. Where: Zoo Lake, Jan Smuts Avenue and Westwold Street, Parkview. When: October 13 at 3pm.

Cost: R180. The Hollard Daredevil Run is taking place this Friday. Isaac Gampu in Soweto Laugh your lungs out with Isaac Gampu at the Soweto Theatre. Gambu is a comedian from Vosloorus who got his big break in the industry when he won the Y-FM Comedy Championship in 2010. He’ll be performing at the Gibson Kente Theatre in Soweto Theatre on Saturday.