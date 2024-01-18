Events you can look forward to in Durban during the first few months of 2024

The festive season might be over but there are still plenty of activities and events lined up in Durban to keep you and your kids entertained. Here’s a look at what’s in store for you and your loved ones during the first few months of 2024.

Melvin Peters Live Jazz pianist Melvin Peters will be at the Pencil Club to entertain audiences with his smooth sounds. Peters, who is also a composer, arranger, educator and church organist started taking classical piano lessons at the age of six, and continued throughout his time in high school.

During this period, his piano tutors included the renowned Professor Hubert van der Spuy and Isabella Stengel. Where: The Ballroom @ Pencil Club in Umhlanga, Durban. When: Tonight (January 19) at 6pm.

Cost: R150 via Quicket. Extreme Magic: Brendon Peel and Li Lau Brendon Peel and Li Lau. Picture: Supplied Enjoy a magical start to the new year in the company of Brendon Peel and Li Lau with their “Extreme Magic.”

The proudly South African magician duo are fresh from Las Vegas in the US and will be taking to the stage at the Rhumbelow Umbilo, for one weekend only. Audience can witness the impossible made possible - from daring feats to mind-boggling magic tricks and unique acts of mind reading, this show is for the whole family. Where: Rhumbelow Theatre Umbilo.

When: January 19 -21. Cost: R150 to R180 via Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]. Walk the Line

The Black Lapels, featuring Tory Du Plessis, will take audience on a trip down memory-lane with their “Walk the Line” tribute show to Johnny Cash. Cash’s music is a journey through country and rock. His rugged voice and timeless tales ignite the summer air with raw emotion. Experience an intimate theatre setting and listen to top-notch musicianship.

Where: The Rhumbelow Theatre in Durban North. When: January 26-27 at 7.30pm. Cost: R200 via Computicket.

Other events to mark on your calendar. “Mr & Mrs Normal” Lisa Bobbert and Aaron McIlroy. Picture: Supplied Lisa Bobbert and Aaron McIlroy played to great audiences over the festive season with their comedy two-hander, “Mr and Mrs Normal”, so they are bringing it back for one weekend only from January 26 to 28.

The husband and wife duo have chosen fabulous show tunes, familiar clap a-longs, top hits, and timeless ballads in their musical comedy cabaret, which is directed and choreographed by the multi-talented Daisy Spencer. Where: Rhumbelow Theatre Umbilo. When: Friday, January 26 to Sunday, January 28.

Cost: R200 via Computicket. Russell Peters Live After four years, comedian Russell Peters brings his unique brand of humour back to South Africa for a three-city tour around the country.

Peters has solidified his place in the comedy hall of fame with his ability to connect with diverse audiences. From his early days performing in local clubs, to becoming a global sensation, Peters has a knack for weaving hilarious tales from his own life. Renowned for his keen observations on cultural differences and the quirks that make each community unique, South African audiences can look forward to an interactive comedy experience and expect the comedian to tackle a range of topics with his signature wit and seasoned storytelling.

Where: Durban International Convention Centre Complex (ICC). When: February 9 at 8pm. Cost: R350 - R3500 via Ticketpro.

Vocal Arts Festival The finest Nasheed artists from different parts of the world will come together at the Durban ICC on February 10 for the Vocal Arts Festival. Performers include Siedd, Ilyas Mao, Rhamzan Dayz, Essam, Muslim Belal and Safe Adam.

The Vocal Arts Festival is a concept that originated in the UK by Twenty6, which is a British Dawah orientated events company. A press statement reads: “The literal meaning of the Arabic word dawah is to summon or invite. With this event attendees are invited to find their way back to God by means of art in the form of religious music or nasheeds.” Where: Durban ICC.

When: February 10. Cost: R250 - R3000 via Computicket. Milky Chance “Living in a Haze” Tour

German folktronics duo Milky Chance. Picture: Supplied German folktronics duo Milky Chance will be in Durban on February 18 for their final leg of their SA tour. Known for their breakout hit “Stolen Dance” and other chart-topping singles, they will be supported by Canadian duo, Neon Dream and one other act, which is yet to be confirmed. Where: Durban Botanic Gardens, uMphafa Field, in Berea.