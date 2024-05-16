‘Everyone accused me of catfishing’: Why Zayn Malik got kicked off Tinder

Zayn Malik got kicked off Tinder. The 31-year-old singer tried to find a partner using the dating app but was accused of catfishing and impersonating himself.

Malik, who was previously engaged to Perrie Edwards and has three-year-old daughter Khai with former partner Gigi Hadid, told Nylon magazine about his experience on Tinder: “It’s not been too successful for me, I’ll be honest. “Everyone accused me of catfishing. They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?’ I’ve been kicked off once or twice.” But the “What I Am” singer is no longer looking for love as he has been trying to understand himself better as he feels he’s always thrown himself into relationships in a bid to be a “grown man” and lead a normal life outside his fame.

He said: “I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life. “From 17 to 21, I was in a relationship. I was engaged and (planned to get) married and I didn’t know anything about anything at that point. I thought I did, because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn’t know s***. “From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid, and I didn’t really take much time to get to know myself … I lived a very chill life in Bradford. I never really had a girlfriend. My parents were kind of old-school, so I never brought a girlfriend home or anything.

“When I got the chance to do that, I jumped straight in, two feet first, and was like, ‘I’m going to have a girlfriend, and she’s going to live with me. This makes me a grown man.’” When he does find another partner, Malik has pledged not to rush things. He said: “It’s probably wise to take your time before you fully invest in another human being as a lifelong partner.”