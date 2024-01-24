Expect to laugh your head off at the upcoming Weekend Comedy Showcase 2024

Prepare to be swept away by the Weekend Comedy Showcase, presented by the comedic geniuses behind the famous Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards. Celebrating their 11th year, the awards were established with a mission to nurture the growth of the comedy industry, recognizing trailblazers and supporting emerging talents to realise their full potential.

The primary goal is to catapult the careers of aspiring comedians, helping them pack out venues and positioning them as the go-to choice for MCs and hosts at corporate events. As part of the uproarious celebration at the Delta Environmental Centre, Delta Park, Blairgowrie, from February 9 to 11, this three-day event is guaranteed to have you laughing until your sides ache. On Friday, February 9, gear up for an evening of comedic brilliance with Nonto R, the tour de force of laughter Celeste Ntuli, the incomparable Khanyisa Bunu and the ever-entertaining Mpho “Popps” Modikoane.

Saturday, February 10, promises another round of belly laughs with Wazi M Kunene, last year's Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards Newcomer Of The Year winner. Joining in the fun is the uproarious Dillan Oliphant, the hilarious Kagiso KG Mokgadi, and comedic powerhouse Robby Collins. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comics' Choice Comedy Awards (@comicschoiceawards) Closing the weekend with a bang on Sunday, February 11, will be the comedians who are taking the country by storm in their home language. Brace yourselves for Siya Seya, Mashabela, Chomi Ya Jeso and the incomparable Summary.

The laughter extravaganza wouldn't be complete without the Savanna Cider Garden and Food Truck Delights. Because, let's be real, comedy works up an appetite, and Mrs. Ball’s will be bringing the flavour game to the table. Sassy and saucy – just like your favourite comedians. Belly laughs aside, the Weekend Comedy Showcase is a commitment beyond the stage. It's an extension of the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, where all proceeds go towards creating opportunities for comedians. @Comics_Choice shared on their official X page: “Our newcomers really brought the heat, we’re excited for what they’ve got to show South Africa!”