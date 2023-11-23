Imagine a blend of slide guitar, harmonica vibes, African blues, and soulful vocals - all wrapped up in the unique sound of Robin Auld. And if you've grooved to hits like "All of Woman," "Baby You Been Good," and "Perfect Day," you're in for a treat as the acclaimed musician brings his unique sounds to South Africa.

Born in Zambia and bouncing between Southern Africa and Scotland during his childhood, Auld's music echoes his diverse upbringing, blending African and Celtic influences. Picture him learning to strum the guitar to the sounds of Hendrix and with Neil Young in his ears. Auld’s music has also evolved, from his early pop-rock days to a cool mix of roots and blues. Those in the Mother City are now set to vibe to the Auld’s music as he is joined by violin virtuoso Rayelle Goodman at their upcoming show.

From classical elegance to on-the-spot improvisation, Goodman is acclaimed as a musical wizard. And after sharing the stages with top South African artists, she is now set to bring a Celtic/folk vibe to Cape Town. Where: Café Roux in Noordhoek. When: November 25 from 6pm to 9:30pm.

Cost: R180 via Quicket. Social Therapy The Pizza Joint brings you the “Social Therapy Summer Warm-Up,” - a vibrant celebration that promises to kickstart your festive season.

The event is free will be held in both indoor and outdoor spaces, as it looks to cater for all tastes. The “Social Therapy Summer Warm-Up” has also teamed up with local legends “Sunset Sundays” and “Sharkie Wave” and together, they promise a diverse musical journey. This includes deep, afro and commercial house music, as well as techno, and trance.

Meanwhile, Chester Horne, also known as “Clr_Boi”, is set to add a touch of artistic magic to the evening. As the beats fill the air, witness live artistry in action, with vibrant colours coming to life on canvas.The visual spectacle beautifully complements the rhythm of the music. “I just love how music and art come together – they're like my personal happy place, you know?,” Horne said.

He added that art has been a part of his life for a long time and that mixing it up with music adds an extra layer of “awesome.” “It's not just about paintings or tunes; it's a whole vibe that's been shaping my world for as long as I can remember.” “The beat of a song, the stroke of a brush – they're all part of this creative dance that makes everything a bit more vibrant and alive. It's not just a hobby; it's how I tell stories, share feelings, and just let loose.”

Meanwhile, the DJ line-up includes the likes of TDOH, Chizzy, Jaden Da DJ, TS, Gee, JvstClint, Eccentric, Shaymen, and MoBLACK are all set to curate a sonic adventure that will linger in your memory. Apart from the food, alcohol and hookah on sale at the event, there will also be gaming corner and a cinema area for those who like to mix play with party. The “Social Therapy Summer Warm-Up” will take place at 4 St James Street in Somerset West. No under 18s are permitted and free and secure parking will also be available.

Chester Horne. Photographer: Chizzy. Paint and Dine “Paint & Pretzels” prides itself as a 100% mobile art studio, bringing a delightful blend of fun and creativity to any location. This dynamic venture organises monthly Painting Social events at designated venues.

They also provide a lively two-hour session, filled with artistic flair, great music, and delectable food. As an added bonus, “Paint & Pretzels” also offers catering services. They are located in Newlands at a studio which invites individuals to partake in a day brimming with creative energy, laughter, and delightful culinary offerings.