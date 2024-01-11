Explore Durban in unique ways at these family-friendly events

The festive season might be over with life returning to normal but that doesn't mean you can’t have some fun and let your hair down this weekend. And there are plenty of different events to kick-start your new year in Durban.

Luxury Canal Cruise With its majestic coastline, sunny weather and magnificent sites, the city is a popular holiday destination - not just for summer holidays - but throughout the year. If you are looking to explore Durban and experience it in a different way this weekend, the Luxury Canal Cruise could be just what you are looking for.

The Luxury Canal Cruise will embark from the Durban Harbour. Picture: Get Your Guide. The 30 minute cruise - on board a pontoon boat - will give attendees the opportunity to relax and see some of the city’s spectacular landmarks. It embarks at the Durban harbour. This includes the likes of the renowned uShaka Marine World, and the Ithala Trade Centre. While on board, you will have some of the best views of Durban, learn about the city’s unique history, as well as get an insight into the landmarks from a trained guide. The pontoon is equipped with life jackets, ensuring that your safety is a priority at all times.

“Cruise and sail through the canals and take in a unique atmosphere,” event organisers said. “Enjoy a relaxing way to do sightseeing in Durban and escape the traffic noise and congestion.” “Explore the open decks that allow you to feel the cooling river breeze and see the city from many points that offer perfect photo opportunities.” Food and drinks are not provided but you are welcome to bring your own snacks or a cooler box.

Tips for the tour guide are optional and not included in the ticket price. There is an easy cancellation process, with a full refund if you cancel up to 24 hours in advance. Be sure to take along a towel, sunscreen, sun hat and a long-sleeved shirt.

Where: Durban Point Waterfront. When: Saturday, January 13. Tickets cost R100 per person and are available. For more information, visit: https://www.myguidedurban.com/

The Kids Art Workshop is set to ignite youngster’s imaginations. Picture: Instagram. Kids Art Workshop Young budding artists and creative minds are invited to join an exciting and vibrant art workshop. This artistic session is designed to ignite your child's imagination and to foster a love for self-expression through art.

During this fun and engaging environment, children are given a platform to explore their creativity through a guided painting workshop. It includes expert guidance from experienced art instructors, age-appropriate activities that cater to different skill levels, as well as the chance to make new friends and share artistic experiences. “Let's splash some colour and bring our imaginations to life,” the workshop’s organisers said.

“We'll explore various painting techniques, from using brushes to experimenting with different textures.” Meanwhile, the workshop will also enable youngsters to develop their fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination; enhance creativity and problem-solving abilities, and boost self-confidence and self-expression. It aims to foster a love for art and appreciation for artistic expression, as well as provide a fun and engaging social experience.

Where: The Terrace Café in Westville, Durban. When: Saturday, January 13, from 11am to 1pm. Cost: Tickets start from R250 and are available through QuickTicket.

Culture Walking Tour of Durban Take in the sights and sounds of the city in a truly unique way during the Culture Walking Tour of Durban. The gathering will take attendees through Durban’s rich history, as it stops by its renowned markets.

This includes the bridge market, the Indian markets, the African medicine (muti) market, the African market and the Victoria street market. “Experience the real Durban and do your shopping on the way,” event organisers said. “After a detailed tour of the markets, we will proceed through the city on foot and by using local transport.”

“We will end up at the beachfront for a lovely lunch, Durban's bunny chow.” The entire walking tour lasts for about four to five hours at a slow pace. Make sure you are wearing comfortable clothes and shoes and take along cash, water, sunglasses, a sun hat, sun screen.

Where: Meet at 160 Ninth Ave, Windermere, Berea, Durban. When: Friday, January 12, Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14. All tours start at 10am. Cost: Tickets cost R950 per person.