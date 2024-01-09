Family-friendly comedy and magic shows kick off the year with a bang

While the festive season might be over, the dawn of a new year has brought with it a wide array of theatre shows to look forward to this January. From comedy shows, to magical escapades, there is something for everyone to enjoy on stage in Durban this January.

Barry Hilton’s “One Night Only” Get your 2024 started on a humorous note with Barry Hilton’s “ One Night Only” comedy show at The Rhumbelow Theatre in Durban tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow night (Thursday). Hilton is no stranger to the South African comedy scene, and over the decades, he has made a name for himself as one of the nation’s most beloved family-friendly comedians.

He has had audiences laughing out loud since the early 1980s, and now over four decades later, he continues to tickle the funny bones of people from all walks of life. For his “One Night Only” comedy special, attendees can expect the same “thigh-slapping, snort-out-loud kinda laughter” that Hilton’s audiences have become accustomed to, the show’s organisers said. “Barry has an uncanny knack of finding the humour in everyday situations that everyone can relate to and laugh about,” they added.

“People of all ages and backgrounds have been laughing with Barry for over four decades, making him somewhat of a comedy icon in South Africa.” “With humour that is never rude or crude, he leaves his audience in stitches and always wanting more.” Meanwhile, due to popular demand for the renowned comedian, an extra show has been added.

Attendees are also permitted to bring food picnic baskets, while food is also available for sale at the venue. No alcohol is allowed to be brought on to the premises Limited and secure parking is available at the venue. Where: The Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban.

When: From Jan 10 - 11 at 7.30pm. The Venue opens 90 minutes before the show, to allow attendees to enjoy some snacks and beverages. Cost: R200 per ticket through Computicket. Multi-award-winning South African magician and illusionist Brendon Peel is set to take to the stage in Durban. File image. Extreme Magic with Brendon Peel and Li Lau

Multi-award-winning South African magician and illusionist Brendon Peel, is once again determined to make the impossible, possible. Peel - who is also a mind-reader and hypnotist - together with his escape artist stage partner, Li Lau, is set to wow the Durban audience with their “Extreme Magic” production at The Rhumbelow Theatre next week. The pair’s Durban show comes after their return in Las Vegas in the US this festive season.

“They have conquered world stages on TV and theatres alike and have become the only South African act in history to make it to the semi-finals of the global TV show phenomenon "Got Talent: ALL STARS," event organisers explained. They added: “Brendon Peel and Li Lau have created many new and unique magic acts and illusions that have taken the world by storm.” “From wow-ing Simon Cowell on Britain's Got Talent, to being interviewed by the late legend, Derek Watts, himself, Peel and Lau have taken their unique brand of magic to new and fascinating heights.”

They now suggest Durban audiences to prepare themselves “to witness the impossible made possible, in front of your very eyes.” “From daring feats, to mind boggling magic tricks, and unique acts of mind reading, this show is a guaranteed treat for the whole family.” The magic show will also feature audience participation.

“Join in on the fun and get involved in this exciting and one-of-a-kind illusion show that takes magic to the extreme,” organisers said. Where: The Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban. When: From Jan 19 - 21 at 7:30pm. The show starts at 2pm on Jan 21.

Cost: R180 for adults and R150 for children under 13. Tickets are available through Computicket. Lisa Bobbert is set to star in the stage production, ‘Mr & Mrs Normal.' Picture: Instagram. “Mr & Mrs Normal” Join the indomitable Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert as they embark on their newest comedy serving in “Mr and Mrs Normal.”

“This all-you-can-eat comedy buffet is a zany musical smorgasbord to cater for all theatrical tastes,” show organisers explained. They added that the theatre production also features brand-new characters, alongside a few old favourites, not to mention show stopping music. “Mr and Mrs Normal is the perfect comedic cleanse to finish the holiday season with a bang,” organisers believe.

This theatre production was also directed and choreographed by the multi-talented Daisy Spencer. Other aspects of the production that attendees can look forward to include “bloopers, family therapy and an overall festive fiesta not to be missed,” organisers added. Due to popular demand, extra shows have also been added for Mr and Mrs Normal.

But tickets are limited and those who are interested in watching the production are urged to book tickets as soon as possible. Where: The Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban. When: Jan 26 - 28 at 7.30pm.