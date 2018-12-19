Durban - A chart-topping Maskandi artist has been accused of burning a hut at his family homestead.

The Maskandi artist, Mroza Fakude, who rose to fame with his Van Damme summer smash hit two years ago, is alleged to have burnt down a hut after an altercation with his cousin in Hlabisa on Monday.

It is alleged the two had been physically, according to Isolezwe.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele had investigated a case of arson and had completed their investigation. She said it was upto the prosecutions authority to make a decision on the matter.

A source told the newspaper the two had been drinking before they came to blows.



“They are always fighting and accusing each other of witchcraft. We suspect that although both were intoxicated, it was heightened because they are always suspicious of each other,” said a source to the paper.

Maskandi musician Mroza Fakude

Approached for comment, Fakude told Isolezwe he does not drink nor does he smoke. He said he had gone home to warn his cousin to stop fighting with his older brother when he was not there.

“Whenever I am in Johannesburg I get calls that people are being beaten here at home. So I was there to discuss this with matter, but he ended up fighting me and stabbing me. I am injured as we speak,” he said.

He denied that he had set the hut on fire and said he heard about it once he had left the homestead.

Sunday Tribune