Fana Mokoena celebrates 30 years in the theatre, television and film industry

Others may know him as an EFF member but I know him by his “Generations” stage name, Mandla Sithole. Fana Mokoena is one of the most talented actors in Mzansi. He has appeared in several shows, among them, “Generations”, “Yizo Yizo”, “Hotel Rwanda” and “The Lab”.

To celebrate three decades in the theatre, television and film industry, Mokoena took us down memory lane, sharing his career highlights. After graduating from UCT in 1991, Mokoena worked in theatre in Durban. “I graduated in 1991 and joined the Playhouse Company. Playwright and director Lara Foot introduced me to my agent Moonyeen Lee, whom I’ve been with ever since.

“I have worked with the biggest giants in this industry and, hopefully, changed lives in small ways,” says Mokoena. “I still managed to dedicate 8 years of my life to the organisation I love, the EFF. We became artists when it was not fashionable. When there was no celebrity culture. Celebritism is simply not our language. “We joined the craft when it was still about fixing society. Passion work.”

Having worked on more than 50 productions, Mokoena has made his mark in the entertainment industry. He has won multiple awards, including the Safta Golden Horn (2010) for the Best Supporting Actor in “Hopeville” and an AMAA (2012) for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for “Man on Ground”. In his closing statement, he thanked everyone who played a huge part in helping him build a successful acting career.