Fans bid farewell to ‘Muvhango’ after 25 seasons

“Muvhango” fans are reeling from shock after it was announced that the show has ended. The production dropped the bombshell on social media recently when it wrote, “End of the Road for Muvhango, Thank you for watching all these years. #muvhango”.

End of the Road for Muvhango, Thank you for watching all these years. #muvhango — Muvhango (@MuvhangoSA) July 2, 2024 Produced by Word of Mouth Productions, the soapie quickly became a fan favourite and has since been running for over two and a half decades. Over the years it has seen award-winning actors like Sindi Dlathu, Dingaan Khumalo, Gabriel Temudzani, Joyce Skefu and Siyabonga Thwala among other Mzansi veterans enter and exit the show.

In 1997, it debuted with two branches of the same family fighting over heritage, power, money and everything else. But throughout the years and, 25 seasons later, it has tackled many social ills with dramatic plot twists that has kept viewers at the edge of their seats. Viewers also used the show as a means to learn Tshivenḓa, a language that is not represented enough on TV. The finale concluded with a stunning wedding scene for characters, Reneilwe and Kgosi.

Saddened fans took to X to express what the show meant to them. @ladyhuneybee wrote: “Tshisa fheli tshiya Tula 🥺🥺😭 Muvhango story line raised us and some people would watch it to learn the language.” Tshisa fheli tshiya Tula 🥺🥺😭 Muvhango story line raised us and some people would watch it to learn the language.

— Gloriaaa ❤️😍 (@ladyhuneybee) July 2, 2024 @WarLoveStories wrote: “You fought a good fight. You documented and preserved Tshivenda. It's a pity because this has negative implications to that minority population sub-group. Leaving it vulnerable to dying slowly.” You fought a good fight. You documented and preserved Tshivenda. It's a pity because this has negative implications to that minority population sub-group. Leaving it vulnerable to dying slowly. — War and other Love Stories (@WarLoveStories) July 2, 2024 @fifi_modipane commented: “The show ran longer than some of the assumed 'more popular' shows. So job well Done!! It also was unique in that it showcased a lot more of the beauty & talent of darker skinned actors in an industry that seems to prioritise lighter skinned actors. 👏🏾👏🏾.”

The show ran longer than some of the assumed 'more popular' shows. So job well Done!! It also was unique in that it showcased a lot more of the beauty &talent of darker skinned actors in an industry that seems to prioritise lighter skinned actors. 👏🏾👏🏾 — Mama Bear (@fifi_modipane) July 2, 2024 @PlatinumCruz said: “The world is coming to an end😭😭😭 first it was Isidingo then 7de laan now it is Muvhango💔.” The world is coming to an end😭😭😭 first it was Isidingo then 7de laan now it is Muvhango💔