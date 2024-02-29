Fans can look forward to the best international and local acts at Ultra SA Joburg this weekend

The Ultra Music Festival will be in Johannesburg this weekend, where some of the globe’s biggest artists are expected to set several stages alight. Ultra South Africa will see the likes of Skrillex, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, W&W and Vintage Culture headlining the continent’s premier electronic dance music festival.

The global superstars will be joined by local music sensations Major League DJZ and Shimza as the supporting acts. Joburg festival-goers are in for yet another treat as they will have the chance to revel in two specially curated stages – the Smirnoff Storm Room and Club House. The likes of DBN Gogo, Kabza De Small, 2wobunnies, Kelvin Momo, Kooldrink, Lelowhatsgood, Musa Keys, Oscar Mbo, Sio, Thakzin and Tyler ICU are all set to feature at the Gauteng leg of the festival.

On the Club House stage, Darque, Das Kapital, DJ Buhle, Jevan Binder, Kasango, Lazarusman, Naak, Roger Goode B2B Kyle Cassim, Timo ODV, Trancemicsoul, Tristan Urwin and Vimo will be live on the decks. South African musician Kyle Watson will also be performing on the main stage, with the UK’s DJ Melé set to feature on the Resistance stage. Other musicians who are set to feature on the main stage include Dean Fuel, DJ Zinhle and DJ Kent.

The Resistance stage will also be set alight by the likes of Blanka Mazimela, Da Capo B2B Kitty Amor, Jamiie, Shamiso and Suraj B2B Euggy. The powerhouse musical performances are sure to have Joburgers dancing the day and night away. And apart from the top-tier musical talents at the festival, the Joburg leg of Ultra SA will also feature cutting-edge technology and grand-scale productions, which is sure to further captivate festival-goers.

There will also be a range of food and beverages on sale. This will be the ninth year that the world-renowned music festival will be taking place in South Africa. Having debuted in 2014, it is one of the longest standing world editions of the festival as it follows the event’s global expansion which is present in 20 countries.

Ultra Worldwide continues to cement its status as one of the most international music festival brands. “Boasting active events on all six inhabited continents, including the flagship Ultra Music Festival in Miami, the global festival brand is heralded for delivering an unparalleled combination of top-tier electronic talent, cutting-edge technology and large-scale productions,” event organisers said. Where: Expo Centre at Nasrec.

When: Saturday, March 2. Cost: Tickets start from R1 095 and are available through Ultra SA’s website. A range of meals will be available at Rosebank Mall’s Street Feast 90s Edition. Picture: Supplied. Rosebank Mall’s Street Feast 90s Edition

The popular Joburg festival returns for round two this weekend, following the resounding success of the inaugural event in 2023. And this year, it promises to be even bigger, better and filled with even more nostalgia as the gathering seeks to transport Joburgers back to the ’90s. This is as the Rosebank Mall’s Street Feast is set to feature a throwback musical line-up.

“Prepare to be transported back in time as the Street Feast turns into a vibrant ’90s extravaganza, complete with iconic tunes that’ll have you dancing in the streets,” event organisers said. “From the soulful melodies of Jamal Shinobi to the infectious beats of Shelton Forbes, our line-up of talented performers will keep you grooving all day long.” Foodies are also in for a treat as there will be a range of meals available.

“Indulge your taste buds with a delectable array of culinary delights from our line-up of top-notch food trucks,” they added. Some of the options include Filthy Moustache’s savoury goodness, Sumting Fresh for street food delicacies, Haloumi Bro’s for a cheesy delight, Whisk Away for dessert lovers and White Cocoa for Halaal-friendly Lebanese food. There will also be many beverage options on offer as breweries and distilleries will sell craft liquor from labels such as Jack Black and Devils Peak Craft Beer for beer enthusiasts.

L’Atelier’s range of craft gin and tonics will also be on offer for those who prefer a spirited sip. “Plus, you can be one of the lucky first 100 guests to receive a complementary glass of gin,” organisers said. There will also be family-friendly fun for people of all walks of life.

“Dive into a world of entertainment with board games for all ages, while capturing picture-perfect moments at our vibrant selfie wall or experiencing the thrill of our 360-video pod.” Where: Rosebank Mall, Johannesburg. When: Saturday, March 3 from 10am.

Cost: Entrance is free. The Tembisa ladies summer picnic is an all-female event. Picture: Facebook. Tembisa ladies summer picnic Enjoy the last few days of summer at this ladies-only gathering in Tembisa this weekend.

Bring all your gal pals, come dressed to impress and enjoy some live musical entertainment while feasting on some delicious food. “We guarantee that our queens will enjoy live music, performances, delicious food and much more entertainment,” event organisers said. “Bring your best friends, sisters, sister colleagues, all our queens and yourself in summer dresses to witness a great music line-up.”

Attendees can pack their own picnic basket to bring along to the event, while some food will also be available. Where: Hospital View Sports Ground, Tembisa. When: Saturday, March 3, from 10am.