Fans defend Emtee after Musa Khawula claims that he was ‘booted off the stage’

No stranger to controversy, Musa Khawula shared a video on his X account allegedly showing Emtee being removed from the stage as Shebeshxt made his entrance at the Alex Music Festival over the weekend. But the video he shared doesn't really show Emtee getting booted. Instead, it's just Emtee hanging out behind Shebeshxt while the crowd goes nuts.

The caption for his post read: “Emtee booted off the stage upon the arrival of Shebeshxt.” Is Musa just cooking up drama or did something really go down? Emtee booted off the stage upon the arrival of Shebeshxt. pic.twitter.com/L9PN92bNmN — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) December 3, 2023 Emtee did not handle the allegation well. In a now deleted post, according to “The South African”, he responded: “Your mother got booted out. You f**got! B**ch ass b*ti boy mad cos I ain’t come to your stupid ass podcast. F**k you. I’m f*ckin you up when I see u b**ch.”

Additionally, Emtee wrote in another tweet: “@emteerecords They told me to take the tweet down but I meant everything I sad and I said what I said 🤷🏾‍♂️ Yall gon have to Bomb me. Once.” They told me to take the tweet down but I meant everything I sad and I said what I said 🤷🏾‍♂️ Yall gon have to Bomb me. Once — Big Hustle (@emteerecords) December 4, 2023 Fans shared Emtee’s and defended the musician stating that it was in fact an “electric” performance and Emtee was simply supporting Shebeshxt. This is eMtee’s electric performance 🔥at that very same show, Shebeshxt came after eMtee’s set was done. DO NOT run with false narratives, ask people that were there what really happened



Even in that👇video you can see eMtee is standing behind cause he knows his set was done 👊🏻 https://t.co/jEzGivOY7Y pic.twitter.com/YeVlyXjyIw — Stream eMteeLOGAN 💽🚨 (@eMteeHustleGang) December 4, 2023 In response to Khawula’s post, X users called out the podcaster for clout-chasing.

@StrAightMARVIN wrote: “Booted off when we clearly see them greeting? Come on.” @Danieldacat shared a similar statement: “Booted off?? No guys get facts straight.YOU CAN NEVER BOOT OFF EMTEE ON STAGE. Emtee was done performing n by the time he was on stage the crowd was electrified.” @vizzeroo said: “Then someone who hate emtee say he got booted😏, emtee is the most loved African Trapper.”