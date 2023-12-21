Fans excited as Seputla Sebogodi joins the cast of ‘Scandal!’

Award-winning veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi is getting ready for an exciting new chapter.
The former “Generations” actor, who is well known for his explosive role as Kenneth Mashaba, will be joining the cast of e.tv’s “Scandal!” from December 26.
Sebogodi will play Kgopolo More, a sophisticated and successful businessman with a thriving betting company, set to play a pivotal role in Taps's journey.
According to a media statement the story gets interesting when Kgolo comes into play, and Taps gets upset over an article about a man's inheritance.
“Taps shares a plan for a final heist with his friends, who agree to join in. Unfortunately, the plan goes awry when Taps gets caught by the police while his friends manage to escape.
“The twist comes when the company owner surprisingly decides not to press charges against Taps,” read the statement.
Sebogodi’s debut adds an exciting dimension to the unfolding drama.
As the show announced Sebogodi’s addition to the popular prime time drama, fans could not hold their excitement.
“New Cast Alert!!🤩🤩Watch seasoned actor Seputla Sebogodi as Kgopolo More when he makes his debut on #etvscandal. 📺🎊 Stick around to catch his journey unfold this December on #etvscandal! 😉,” the show posted on X.
@PebblesNeo wrote: “My fave 😍😍😍.”
@MakenziKenzo said: “Aborogwa! Can't wait to see him on the screen.”
@@Doug_Mthethwa commented: “Kenneth Mashaba in the building...”
@dima_onzima said: “Nice 👌🏾🔥 I can't wait!”
∎ “Scandal!” airs week nights on e.tv at 7pm.