Fans excited as Seputla Sebogodi joins the cast of ‘Scandal!’

The former “ Generations” actor, who is well known for his explosive role as Kenneth Mashaba , will be joining the cast of e.tv’s “Scandal!” from December 26.

Award-winning veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi is getting ready for an exciting new chapter.

Sebogodi will play Kgopolo More, a sophisticated and successful businessman with a thriving betting company, set to play a pivotal role in Taps's journey.

According to a media statement the story gets interesting when Kgolo comes into play, and Taps gets upset over an article about a man's inheritance.

“Taps shares a plan for a final heist with his friends, who agree to join in. Unfortunately, the plan goes awry when Taps gets caught by the police while his friends manage to escape.