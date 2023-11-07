Fans excited as the 29th Samas return to Joburg after Durban fiasco

It’s been a whirlwind situation as far as the 29th South African Music Awards (Samas) is concerned. Last month, the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) announced that the event will return to the Zulu Kingdom after eight years but plans came to an abrupt halt when allegations arose that the KZN Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) department planned to splurge R28 million on the Samas.

The department quickly pulled the plug on their involvement, leaving South Africa’s largest music event in limbo. After a few days of uncertainty, RiSA took to social media to announce that the awards will now be held at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine on November 18, in collaboration with Africa Fest. The caption on Instagram read: “OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Stronger together, #SAMA29 joins forces with Africa Fest. It’s official – the SAMAs are joining forces with @Africa_Fest.

“In what is hailed as a show of unity by the music industry, the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) is proud to announce that #SAMA29 will be hosted in collaboration with Africa Fest. “#SAMA29 will be staged on 18 November 2023 (one day only) at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine. It’s all about being United in music. #Musichasitall.” Music fans welcomed the news and took to the comments to praise RiSA for not allowing the major setback to ruin the event altogether.

@1cathysmith commented: “Wow simple example of ‘plans can change but the goal remains the same’. Well done to the men and women behind making this possible. Your tenacity and resilience is applaudable.” @nomfacey wrote: “So glad you found a way to forge ahead! #SAMA29 let's go!!!👏❤️.” @angelinemahlape said: “Yes this is amazing let’s go 😍💃🏽.”

The Samas red carpet will kick off at 4pm followed by the awards. The broadcast section will be beamed live from the Arena on SABC1 from 8pm. The after-party courtesy of Africa Fest will commence at the end of the show.