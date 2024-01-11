Fans flood social media with well-wishes for Black Coffee after recent incident

In an unfortunate turn of events, music producer Black Coffee, aged 47, is currently receiving medical attention following an incident on his flight. The artist's official media channels released a statement on Wednesday night, informing the public about the situation. Subsequently, fans have flooded social media with well-wishes.

According to the official statement from Black Coffee's team, the artist suffered severe blows to his body during the incident. As a result, he is currently undergoing observation at a clinic in the same city where the incident occurred. The statement did not provide specific details about the nature of the incident or how it transpired. Fans of Black Coffee have taken to various social media platforms to express their concern and send their best wishes to the world wide known artist.

@zizikodwa, the Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture, wrote: “I wish you a speedy recovery @RealBlackCoffee. You have done so much to elevate South African music and take it to the world. “I spoke to Black Coffee’s family last night who are with him. All the best in your recovery Mashiane, Zukuzela, Masiyana.” I wish you a speedy recovery @RealBlackCoffee. You have done so much to elevate South African music and take it to the world. I spoke to Black Coffee’s family last night who are with him. All the best in your recovery Mashiane, Zukuzela, Masiyana. pic.twitter.com/5JnhhdJOQb — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) January 11, 2024 @Maps_Welsh wrote: “Wishing you a speedy recovery. ❤👑🙏🏻 #Blackcoffee 🐐.”