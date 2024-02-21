Fans question Babes Wodumo’s social media etiquette after provocative post

After stirring emotions with a heartfelt tribute to her late husband on social media, Babes Wodumo has once again found herself in the crosshairs of online critics. The fiery Durban singer, known off-stage as Bongekile Mildred Simelane, has become the subject of heated debate after sharing a recent photo on Instagram.

In the snap, taken during one of her performances, Wodumo can be seen commanding the stage with her signature energy. However, it wasn’t her stage presence that caught the attention but rather the angle of the photo. Some eagle-eyed followers were quick to notice what they perceived as a bit too much exposure. In typical social media fashion, the comment section lit up with criticism, accusing Babes of being “loose” and not maintaining the decorum expected of a public figure.

This isn't the first time the gqom sensation has faced backlash for her wardrobe choices. The photo's caption, “What’s your favourite dish? Tupperware!!!🤫🥊🇿🇦Sbwl!!!” added fuel to the fire, with many interpreting it as a cheeky nod to the controversy surrounding her wardrobe. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) One commented: “Why post this should be kept in your gallery?”

“We know you’re going through a lot but this? We will crucify you,” wrote another. @Kom4thzone said: “African queens protect your crowns..this aint it.” While others made light of the situation, @elisheba_lisa wrote: “It’s giving single and searching vibes 😂.”