Fans react to Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s break up

American singer and actress Teyana Taylor and her former basketball player husband, Iman Shumpert, broke up after seven years of marriage. In an Instagram post that has attracted almost one million users, Taylor explained that she and Shumpert separated a while ago.

“Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children,” said Taylor. “Most importantly, we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.

“The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!” Most are saddened by their break up, saying they looked up to them as couple goals. “Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert breaking up proves that the only thing that’s real is J. Cole going triple platinum with no features,” said @nuffsaidny.

Another X user @thelaurenkatz said: “Teyana and Iman breaking up literally gives me no hope for anything or anyone what the f**king f**k is happening.” Those who have been crushing on Taylor are low-key happy she’s single, and hope her next partner will be a girl. “I want Teyana to get a girlfriend, and I want the girlfriend to be Kehlani,” said @blacksciencegal.