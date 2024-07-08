Fans react to Toya Delazy wishing she worked with AKA instead of Cassper Nyovest

Conflict in the music industry, both national and international, is never-ending. Toya Delazy has expressed regret over her past collaboration with Cassper Nyovest on X (formerly Twitter). Delazy, a musician from KwaZulu-Natal now living abroad, shared her thoughts about her 2015 hit song, “My City”. The song, which features Cassper Nyovest, went viral when it was released.

The granddaughter of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi now wishes she had worked with the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes instead. A fan praised Delazy for her work on “My City”. She responded: “No lie, I wish I didn't collab with that kid. I can't listen to it.” She added: “Yeah, waste of a good song. I could have got AKA but I was young and wasn’t thinking, should have followed Sony’s direction with this one, my heart was too big, and I gave a chance to a vile person. But I’m glad you dig it.”

Lol no lie wish I didn't collab with that kid. Can't listen to it https://t.co/HbL3YIjw7O — AFRO-RAVE ☥ (@ToyaDelazy) July 4, 2024 X user @TwaRSA26 said: “Not an ancestor like Toya delazy trying to revive her dead career using Cassper's name. It's rough in this industry Banna.” Not an ancestor like Toya delazy trying to revive her dead career using cassper's name.



It's rough in this industry Banna. pic.twitter.com/PrZU7X8sZj

— TWAR___SA🇿🇦 (@TwaRSA26) July 5, 2024 @IMatterthereal said: “You gave a chance to a vile person ? 😳 this song dropped in 2014 and the music video dropped in 2015. During this period Cassper was the hottest act in the game and that’s the reason you featured him on this song.” You gave a chance to a vile person ? 😳 this song dropped in 2014 and the music video dropped in 2015 . During this period Cassper was the hottest act in the game and that’s the reason you featured him on this song . — 🍏🍎 (@IMatterthereal) July 4, 2024 @Nomthy_Nyathi said: “Aww but Doc shebeleza was way bigger that this song that supposedly help Cass transition. This is some mad delulu”

Aww but Doc shebeleza was way bigger that this song that supposedly help Cass transition. This is some mad delulu — Hlengiwe 🇿🇦 (@Nomthy_Nyathi) July 5, 2024 While @SharkRayza said: “Gave a chance? I think he gave the chance to you. Even today I still don’t know you besides that song and it was because of Cassper. Look. I like nothing about Cassper but the truth is the truth. “You are delusional if you think you gave him a chance. He was big already.”