Fans rejoice as Tol Ass Mo and Mome Mahlangu confirm they are back together

Love conquers all! Five months after comedian Tol Ass Mo announced that his wife, Mome Mahlangu, and he were divorcing, the couple have reunited. Tol Ass Mo and Mahlangu have been together for eleven years and endured the controversy around a highly publicised rape allegation, which he has been acquitted of.

This reunion comes just a few months after Mo sat down with DJ Fresh to reveal that the two had separated. Taking on Instagram to confirm their reunion, Mahlangu wrote: “Forgiveness comes when you stop visiting the past especially when you know what you had to go through, when u stop allowing yourself to visit the past. She added that each time you replay the past it takes on life instead of easing the pain.

“What was done is done but what you can do is rewrite your story take those LESSONS and turn them into your GREATEST blessings by turning your WOUNDS into WISDOM and STRENGTH. “Turn your PAIN into POWER for your life,” she wrote. “I love you @tolassmothegamer… #mahlanguville #lifeisprecious #mo&mome #traumaisreal.”

Mo replied: “I love you too @mrsmome.m.” Industry friends and fans took to the comments to rejoice. Seasoned radio and TV presenter Unathi Nkayi said: “🥺 Yho I love you two @tolassmothegamer ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”