Felix Hlophe claps back after Musa Khawula trash talks him on social media

Durban comedian Felix Hlophe was trolled by Musa Khawula.
He defended himself against Khawula on Twitter, who re-posted a picture of Hlophe and his wife and captioned it: “Felix Hlophe with his wife Tracy Hlophe that he beats to hell and back at the 2023 Durban July.”
Felix Hlophe with his wife Tracy Hlophe that he beats to hell and back at the 2023 Durban July. pic.twitter.com/wmxQ16olJX— Musa Khawula (@MusaThePope) July 2, 2023
Hlophe responded: “I have nothing to say to you bruv. I have the most beautiful wife and we (are) blessed with beautiful kids and a beautiful life.
“I’m blessed also with a beautiful career that enables me to give them a beautiful life. I love her loudly and boldly. I’m sure it unsettles people like you.”
I have nothing to say to you bruv. I have the most beautiful wife and we blessed with beautiful kids and a beautiful life. I’m blessed also with a beautiful career that enables me to give them a beautiful life. I love her loudly and boldly. I’m sure it unsettles people like you https://t.co/ORWds2g88C— #TravelingCircus (@felix_hlophe) July 2, 2023
But tweeps remained divided. Some users commented that he should have not replied to Khawula’s tweet while others asked if there was any truth to the alleged abuse claims.
“So you never beat her up? Her eyes speak a different story though,” wrote @MmatlouLebogang.
@ClydeSithole commented: “If you're not guilty, why defend yourself? Why you’re so touched by such ‘accusations’?”
@jaybug1313 said: “He didn't say she's not beautiful, he didn't say u don’t hv a beautiful life, he didn’t say u don’t hv a beautiful career, HE SAID YOU BEAT HER TO HELL AND BACK 😐😐😐.”
Meanwhile, the heavyweight comedian’s career is thriving.
He recently enjoyed success with industry peer Simphiwe Shembe at their sold-out “Men In Black: Funny Business” show at the Durban Playhouse.