Felix Hlophe claps back after Musa Khawula trash talks him on social media

He defended himself against Khawula on Twitter, who re-posted a picture of Hlophe and his wife and captioned it: “Felix Hlophe with his wife Tracy Hlophe that he beats to hell and back at the 2023 Durban July .”

Hlophe responded: “I have nothing to say to you bruv. I have the most beautiful wife and we (are) blessed with beautiful kids and a beautiful life.

“I’m blessed also with a beautiful career that enables me to give them a beautiful life. I love her loudly and boldly. I’m sure it unsettles people like you.”

But tweeps remained divided. Some users commented that he should have not replied to Khawula’s tweet while others asked if there was any truth to the alleged abuse claims.