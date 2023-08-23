Film-maker Muneera Sallies celebrates Bo-Kaap culture in ‘Old Righteous Blues’

South African film stalwarts are to star in the new drama “Old Righteous Blue”, which premiers on Wednesday, August 23, at the kykNET Silwerskermfees. Bo-Kaap film-maker Muneera Sallies takes viewers on an adventure of rich beliefs and heritage in her new film, “Old Righteous Blues”. The film spotlights a South African cultural treasure: the Western Cape’s Christmas choirs.

Sallies is the brains behind the film, her second feature to date. This gripping Romeo and Juliet story, set in a divided Boland community, was filmed in Robertson with an impressive cast and extras from the area. It tells the tale of Hantjie, played by Ayden Croy, who desperately wants to become drum major for his Christmas choir. Unfortunately, the choir’s staunch leaders disapprove.

“Hantjie“ played by Ayden Croy. Picture : Amy-Marie Pienaar In addition, the love of his life, played by promising actress Megan Saayman, is the daughter of the leader of a hated rival choir. The feud comes a long, tragic way, and the two lovers end up in the crossfire. Among the many veteran actors featured in “Old Righteous Blues” are Kevin Smith, Simon Bruinders, Ivan Abrahams and Euodia Sampson. Sallies comes from a creative family, where both her parents were in the film industry, so the apple didn't fall from the tree.

She said: ‘’Ever since I was a child, I knew the film Industry was something I wanted to go into. I never really knew exactly what it was, but I knew it had to involve being creative and telling stories. ‘’As I grew older, my love for storytelling grew, and I was specifically drawn to directing. ‘’For me, seeing how a story, when told with striking visuals and heartfelt performances, could resonate and move someone to tears, joy, anger, or even purely escapism, was just so intriguing and magical.

‘’I mean, Art was no longer merely something I appreciated. It became a vehicle for expressing my thoughts, my world view, not always directly, but as filmmakers, you always leave seeds within your work whether deliberately or not.’’ She continued: ‘’Coming from a family of filmmakers definitely casts a unique light on my journey. On the one hand, it has made the pathway slightly easier in certain aspects. “I mean, having immediate access to a human library of experiences and wisdom definitely provided me with a unique learning platform.

“My parents, in particular, my mother, was able to offer guidance and insights into the industry that one might not find in textbooks or classrooms. ‘’In terms of resources and networking, being part of a filmmaking family has some advantages. My mom strongly believed in giving back and teaching and bringing the arts to the community and to our people, and she always did it in such a passionate and caring way. “I mean, so many people thought I had like hundreds of cousins because our house was always jammed packed with students, artists, filmmakers, actors, etc. I had exposure to the arts at an early age, and that helped me understand how the industry works.”

She added: ‘’However, my mom never believed in spoon-feeding. If I wanted to be included in a workshop or be around the creative process, I needed to put in the work, whether that meant also taking part in the workshops she would run or assisting in some way or the other, even if it meant sitting backstage helping my dad paint the sets - my dad was always the one who would build and construct the set for her productions. ‘’However, on the flip side, there is the inevitable pressure, both external and self-imposed. There's the challenge of stepping out of the familial shadow and creating a unique, independent identity. “There are also the expectations and comparisons that naturally arise when you walk down a path where your own mother has left such big footprints behind. But I believe all of these have been instrumental in shaping who I am and how I approach my work.’’

Sallies's film is the opening film at this year's kykNET Silwerskermfees, and also screens free in her community, Bo-Kaap. ‘’Its amazing to know that our film will be opening at the Silwerskermfees. It’s just so great to know that all of our hard work and the many hours put into bringing the film to life is finally going to be shared with the world, and to have the opportunity to bring the film home to my own community, where I grew up and where my mum first taught me all about the industry, is just such an amazing feeling. “I mean, this idea that bloomed in someone's imagination and then nurtured by a team resonates with viewers. That's when everything comes full circle. Knowing that our hard work and passion can make individuals laugh, cry, think, dream - that's both humbling and inspiring.’’