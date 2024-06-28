FKA Twigs seeks R180m damages from Shia LaBeouf in sexual battery charge

FKA Twigs is seeking $10 million damages from Shia LaBeouf. The 36-year-old singer, who started dating her “Honey Boy” co-star after meeting on the set of the 2019 film, filed a lawsuit in December 2020 alleging sexual battery and “relentless” abuse from her former boyfriend.

The singer alleges he knowingly exposed her to an STD, and now the pair are in dispute over the request for certain documents to be turned over in the legal battle. According to court documents filed by 38-year-old Shia LaBeouf - who has denied the allegations against him - and obtained by “In Touch” magazine, the “Transformers” star requested a series of financial documents from his former partner after she claimed “incredibly, that she has suffered $10m (R180m) in damages, including lost wages, lost professional opportunities and emotional distress.” His lawyer added: “In particular, [FKA] alleges that the release of her album was delayed due to mental anguish, and as a result she lost over $1 million (R18m) not finishing her album prior to touring. She has not provided support for this alleged delay, the reasons behind it, or that she would have earned an extra $1 million (R18m) for the album’s earlier release.

“[FKA] also claims she lost contracts because of Shia, contributing to lost professional opportunities. On her alleged severe emotional distress, (FKW’s) medical bills total $4100 (R73, 8m) to a therapist.” But the lawyer insisted the “Tears in the Club” singer's career has actually been “thriving” in recent years. He wrote: “Contrary to what (FKA) alleges, she appears to have increased her profile in the years after her relationship with Shia and her career appears to be thriving.

“In April 2019, she released a single titled 'Cellophane'. She released additional singles in Fall 2019, prior to releasing her album 'Magdalene' in November 2019, which was met with critical acclaim. In 2019, Plaintiff did an extensive US and international tour to accompany the album. "She continues to be professionally active, regularly releasing music videos and new music in 2020-2021, including a song with the Weeknd, one of the world’s best-selling artists. In January 2022, she released a 17-song mixtape. "In addition to music, she is starring in the upcoming film 'The Crow'. She also has a modelling campaign for Calvin Klein and appeared in numerous magazines including Elle and British Vogue.”

The motion pointedly noted Twigs had been "working so much that she has been too busy over the past two years to even appear for her deposition.” LaBeouf claimed Twigs had refused to turn over documents he wanted about her finances and claimed a judgement handing her the $10 (R180m) she had asked for would be “financially ruinous” for him. His lawyer argued: “(FKA’s) work schedule, contracts, and economic success are in direct conflict with someone supposedly traumatised by LaBeouf’s alleged actions.

“(FKA) cannot place her financial condition in issue and further make claims about her emotional distress and then withhold the information that Shia requires to challenge it.” Meanwhile, the singer accused LaBeouf of failing to turn over all text messages that he sent to third parties about her and wants an expert to inspect his phone to determine if there are any additional messages after the “Peanut Butter Falcon” actor insisted he had handed them all over. Her lawyer said: “[Shia] has given numerous interviews stating that he harmed [FKA]. [Shia’s] contention that he possesses no documents relating to [FKA] does not pass muster.