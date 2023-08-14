Follow all the Rugby World Cup adventures on ‘In Frans, ja!’

Don’t get caught behind this September when all of Mzansi will be glued to their screens for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Or better yet, go the extra mile with kykNET’s world cup trail with Vanes-Mari du Toit and Hamilton Wessels as they follow the Springboks to France, just as they did with their Japan trip.

The duo promise fans a fun-filled adventure in the riveting rugby journey on their new series, “In Frans, ja!”, which kick-off on September 9 at 7.30pm, a day after the official world cup starts. “In Frans, ja!” is even more exciting because the Springboks have a chance to bring the trophy home for a fourth time. France is well-known for their world-famous wines and culinary delights, haute couture, art treasures and some of the best beaches on earth.

Du Toit said: “We look forward to doing, eating and seeing everything that this fabulous country has to offer.” The duo will set out on full adventure mode and visit Marseille to Bordeaux, where they’ll enjoy wine tasting and try their hand at painting a mural. View this post on Instagram A post shared by kykNET (@kyknettv) Viewers will be treated to a blow by blow when Springboks face of Ireland in Biarritz with former Bok Flip van der Merwe.