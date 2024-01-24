For love or money? Study highlights the contrasting musical goals of people in different parts of the world

Music possesses the universal power of bringing people together but a new study has revealed the contrasting musical goals of people in different parts of the world. The research, conducted by leading online music platform Chordify, discovered fascinating insights into the different ways in which music is perceived in the United States and Europe.

These regions are considered some of the musical capitals of the world, and the research has brought to light the distinct nuances influenced by cultural backgrounds. One of the highlights for the survey was the role of national identity in European countries, which is less prominent in the United States. Chordify explained that according to its research, European users focus on cultural melodies, heritage and mastering various instruments when it comes to music.

Meanwhile, American users prioritise craft mastery and turning their musical pursuits into a business. "The survey results highlight the universal power of music to bring people together,” Chordify's CEO Bas de Haas noted. “While cultural nuances shape our musical preferences, the shared goals reflect a global community connected by a passion for growth, exploration and the joy of playing music."

To compile its research, the online music platform conducted an extensive email survey among participants in the US and European countries. It found that American users are dedicated to enhancing their skills on a particular instrument, with 60.1% expressing enthusiasm for learning new songs and 57.9% committing to more frequent practice. “This highlights their focused approach and determination to refine their musical abilities,” de Haas explained.

But on the flip side, he said that the research found that European users showcase goals influenced by cultural sounds. This included Italy's affection for traditional Neapolitan music and Spain's interest in mastering various instruments. Meanwhile, the survey also allowed users to articulate why they're learning an instrument, with de Haas noting that this revealed a significant role played by national identity in European countries—a factor less prominent in the United States.

“American users have rather emphasised financial goals related to their musical pursuits, aiming to turn their hobby into a lucrative endeavour, or their interest in technological advancements,” he said. Shared goal to practise more often around the globe In the surveyed countries, the desire to practise more often resonates universally, with percentages ranging from 39.6% to 75.0% across Europe and in America, de Haas said.