‘Forever our KING’: Shona Ferguson remembered with Hollywood-inspired tombstone

Shona Ferguson was a talented actor and film producer who died from complications related to Covid-19 on July 30, 2021. Since his passing, his wife Connie Ferguson and others have found various ways to honour his memory.

There has been a special ceremony held to unveil Shona’s tombstone. The ceremony had a white theme where attendees dressed to impress and it took place over the weekend. Shona’s tombstone was designed to resemble a star, similar to those seen on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The event was organised by Nono Events, who did an exceptional job decorating the venue. Their work impressed many on social media.